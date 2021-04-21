Aircastle Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

STAMFORD, Conn., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Financial Metrics for the Three Months ended February 28, 2021

Total revenues of $197.5 million

Net loss of $(95.8) million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $179.9 million

of Gain on sale of flight equipment of $9.4 million

Highlights

Investment Grade credit ratings recently affirmed by Fitch at BBB, S&P at BBB- and Moody's at Baa3

During Q4, issued $750 million of seven-year senior, unsecured bonds at a record low coupon of 2.85%

of seven-year senior, unsecured bonds at a record low coupon of 2.85% Retired $500 million of 5.125% coupon bonds

of 5.125% coupon bonds For the twelve months ended February 28, 2021 , acquired five narrow-body aircraft for $154 million

, acquired five narrow-body aircraft for For the twelve months ended February 28, 2021 , sold twelve aircraft for proceeds of $180 million and a total gain on sale of $33.5 million ; the average age of aircraft sold was approximately 13.4 years

, sold twelve aircraft for proceeds of and a total gain on sale of ; the average age of aircraft sold was approximately 13.4 years Delivered our first of twenty-five Embraer E2 aircraft to KLM Cityhopper on April 19, 2021 ; to date, eighteen E-Jets have been placed; fifteen 195 E2s placed with KLM

; to date, eighteen E-Jets have been placed; fifteen 195 E2s placed with KLM For the three months ended February 28, 2021 , collections represented approximately 80% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenue

Liquidity

As of April 1, 2021 , total liquidity of $2.3 billion includes $1.25 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $609 million of unrestricted cash, $123 million of contracted asset sales, and $340 million of projected operating cash flows through April 1, 2022

, total liquidity of includes of undrawn credit facilities, of unrestricted cash, of contracted asset sales, and of projected operating cash flows through 219 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.4 billion

$1.1 billion of total adjusted contractual commitments through April 1, 2022

(1) Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "While 2020 was a challenging year for the aviation industry, we have strong conviction that the long-term fundamentals for air travel are intact. Although there are still challenges ahead in the near term, as the vaccine rollout continues, we believe global travel will begin to normalize. Aircastle's fleet of modern, fuel-efficient aircraft remains desirable to the well managed airlines who will survive the COVID crisis, and our predominantly single-aisle aircraft investments will benefit from a recovery that will be driven by domestic, leisure market demand."

Mr. Inglese continued, "Airlines around the world have added significant financial leverage throughout the crisis, and this will impact their access to capital and make leasing increasingly important to all airlines as a fundamental source of financing. As the recovery unfolds, our experienced management team working with our long-term oriented shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, will allow Aircastle to resume profitable and disciplined long-term growth."

Aviation Assets

As of February 28, 2021, Aircastle owned 252 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.7 billion. We also manage nine aircraft with a net book value of $312 million dollars on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft As of

Feb. 28, 2021(1)

As of

Feb. 29, 2020(1) Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 6,688



$ 7,569

Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 5,432



$ 5,829

Number of Aircraft 252



272

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 219



232

Number of Lessees 75



85

Number of Countries 43



47

Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(2) 10.6



10.0

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(2) 4.2



4.7

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the quarter ended(3) 93.7 %

N/A









Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 312



$ 326

Number of Aircraft 9



9



____________________ (1) Calculated using net book value of flight equipment held for lease and net investment in leases at period end. (2) Weighted by net book value. (3) Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by net book value.

Deferrals

In the current environment airlines have sought support from their lessor partners. These requests have generally come in the form of payment deferrals and lease restructurings. As of April 15, 2021, seven of our airline customers were subject to judicial insolvency proceedings or similar protection. We lease 23 aircraft to these customers, which comprise 14% of our net book value of flight equipment and 12% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the twelve months ended February 28, 2021. While we anticipate that there may be additional airline bankruptcies and liquidations in future periods, we remain confident that our core customers who are the major US and global carriers, as well as the largest low-cost carriers, have the means to survive the COVID-19 crisis.

We continue to grant deferrals to help certain clients manage through the crisis. As of April 15, 2021, we had executed or approved deferral arrangements with 26 airlines representing 35% of our customer base. The amount currently deferred is $108 million, of which $87 million is included in our February 28, 2021 Consolidated Balance Sheet. This represented approximately 17% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the twelve months ended February 28, 2021.

In addition to $519 million of maintenance reserves, $81 million of security deposits and $58 million of lease rents that have been paid in advance, we hold an additional $151 million in letters of credit from our lessees. These combined reserves total $809 million and provide significant protection against potential future airline failures and the unscheduled return of additional aircraft.

Impairment of Aircraft

During the fourth quarter we recorded non-cash impairment charges totaling $126 million primarily related to four narrow-body and four A330 wide-body aircraft. Partially offsetting these fourth quarter charges were total combined maintenance revenues and gains from the sale of flight equipment totaling $61 million for the quarter. For the full year, non-cash impairment charges related to 26 aircraft and other flight equipment totaled $426 million. The impairment charges were partially offset by combined maintenance revenue and gains from the sale of flight equipment which totaled $206 million for the year.

New Fiscal Year End

We changed our fiscal year end to the twelve-month period ending on the last day in February, beginning February 28, 2021. This change better aligns our financial reporting with the financial reporting cycle of our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data)



February 28,

2021

February 29,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 578,004

$ 166,083

$ 140,882 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,594

5,354

14,561 Accounts receivable 82,572

27,269

18,006 Flight equipment held for lease, net of accumulated depreciation of

$2,076,972, $1,542,938, and $1,501,664 respectively 6,492,471

7,142,987

7,375,018 Net investment in leases, net of allowance for credit losses of $864, $6,558

and $0, respectively 195,376

426,252

419,396 Unconsolidated equity method investments 35,377

33,470

32,974 Other assets 311,944

206,617

201,209 Total assets $ 7,698,338

$ 8,008,032

$ 8,202,046











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Borrowings from secured financings, net of debt issuance costs $ 768,850

$ 1,012,518

$ 1,129,345 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net of debt issuance costs 4,366,261

3,884,235

3,932,491 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 174,267

207,114

172,114 Lease rentals received in advance 58,013

107,944

108,060 Security deposits 80,699

109,663

124,954 Maintenance payments 519,178

650,369

682,398 Total liabilities 5,967,268

5,971,843

6,149,362











SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY









Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued and outstanding -

-

- Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048

shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2021; and 75,076,794 shares issued and outstanding at February 29, 2020 and 75,122,129 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2019 -

751

751 Additional paid-in capital 1,485,777

1,456,977

1,446,664 Retained earnings 245,293

578,461

605,269 Total shareholders' equity 1,731,070

2,036,189

2,052,684











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,698,338

$ 8,008,032

$ 8,202,046

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months

Ended

February 28,

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

February 29,

Twelve

Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Lease rental revenue $ 137,855

$ 200,341

$ 611,421

$ 777,403 Net investment in lease revenue 3,312

7,302

18,215

32,295 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (5,481)

(5,685)

(22,842)

(22,636) Maintenance revenue 51,161

20,924

172,668

74,987 Total lease revenue 186,847

222,882

779,462

862,049 Gain on sale of flight equipment 9,355

20,101

33,536

45,532 Other revenue 1,328

747

19,290

10,357 Total revenues 197,528

243,730

832,288

917,938















Operating expenses:





Depreciation 84,711

90,711

347,517

356,021 Interest, net 61,343

62,969

235,338

258,070 Selling, general and administrative (including non-cash share- based payment expense of $0, $6,627, $28,049 and $15,830

respectively) 17,517

22,761

93,671

77,034 Impairment of flight equipment 126,028

-

425,579

7,404 Maintenance and other costs 5,961

4,961

20,005

24,828 Total operating expenses $ 295,560

$ 181,402

$ 1,122,110

$ 723,357















Other (expense):





Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt (2,532)

-

(2,640)

(7,577) Merger expenses (113)

(7,372)

(32,605)

(7,372) Other -

(263)

(191)

(4,492) Total other income (expense) (2,646)

(7,635)

(35,436)

(19,441)















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

and earnings (loss) of unconsolidated equity method investments (100,678)

54,693

(325,258)

175,140 Income tax provision (benefit) (4,502)

8,072

10,236

22,667 Earnings (loss) of unconsolidated equity method investments,

net of tax 348

697

2,326

4,102 Net income (loss) $ (95,828)

$ 47,318

$ (333,168)

$ 156,575

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands)



Twelve Months

Ended

February 28,

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2021

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (333,168)

$ 156,575 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and restricted cash provided by





Depreciation 347,517

356,021 Amortization of deferred financing costs 14,791

14,578 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 22,842

22,636 Deferred income taxes 6,506

20,223 Non-cash share-based payment expense 28,049

15,830 Cash flow hedges reclassified into earnings -

184 Collections on net investment in leases 16,859

25,842 Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (135,115)

(49,029) Gain on sale of flight equipment (33,536)

(45,532) Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,640

7,577 Impairment of flight equipment 425,579

7,404 Provision for credit losses 5,258

- Other (2,305)

206 Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (50,647)

(13,162) Other assets (72,935)

2,594 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (13,655)

(5,483) Lease rentals received in advance (53,658)

19,954 Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities 175,022

536,418 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (145,589)

(1,172,370) Proceeds from sale of flight equipment 180,342

361,747 Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft

sales deposits (13,024)

760 Unconsolidated equity method investments and associated costs -

(15,175) Distributions from unconsolidated equity method investment in excess of earnings 419

36,750 Other (676)

4,259 Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) investing activities 21,472

(784,029) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of shares (25,536)

(36,739) Parent contribution at Merger 25,536

- Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 1,932,943

2,116,848 Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (1,697,662)

(1,817,558) Deferred financing costs (12,832)

(13,800) Debt extinguishment costs (1,524)

(7,183) Security deposits and maintenance payments received 87,510

202,833 Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (71,743)

(117,872) Dividends paid (24,025)

(91,328) Net cash and restricted cash provided by financing activities 212,667

235,201 Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash: 409,161

(12,410) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 171,437

167,853







Cash and restricted cash at end of year $ 580,598

$ 155,443

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months

Ended

February 28,

2021

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019

Twelve Months

Ended

February 28,

2021

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2019















Net income (loss) $ (95,828)

$ 47,318

$ (333,168)

$ 156,575 Depreciation 84,711

90,711

347,517

356,021 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts

and incentives 5,481

5,685

22,842

22,636 Interest, net 61,343

62,969

235,338

258,070 Income tax provision (benefit) (4,502)

8,072

10,236

22,667 EBITDA 51,205

214,755

282,765

815,969 Adjustments:













Impairment of Aircraft 126,028

-

425,579

7,404 Equity share of joint venture impairment -

-

-

2,724 Loss on Extinguishment of debt 2,532

-

2,640

7,577 Non-cash share based payment expense -

6,627

28,049

15,830 Merger related expense * 114

7,886

35,165

7,886 Loss on MTM of interest rate derivative contracts -

263

19

4,771 Contract termination expense -

-

172

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 179,879

$ 229,531

$ 774,389

$ 862,161



* Included $32.6 million in Other expense and $2.6 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses.

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

