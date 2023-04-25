Aircastle Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Three Months Ended February 28, 2023

Net income of $14 million compared to $216 million net loss in fourth quarter 2021 (1)

compared to net loss in fourth quarter 2021 Total revenues of $189 million and Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $180 million

and Adjusted EBITDA of Acquired 7 aircraft for $296 million ; 6 of which were new technology aircraft including 1 A320neo, 1 A321neo, 1 737MAX8, and 3 Embraer E2s

; 6 of which were new technology aircraft including 1 A320neo, 1 A321neo, 1 737MAX8, and 3 Embraer E2s Sold 8 aircraft for proceeds of $92 million and a gain on sale of flight equipment of $4 million

Full Year Ended February 28, 2023

Cash flows from operations increased 17% compared to fiscal year 2021

Acquired 22 aircraft during the fiscal year 2022 for $914 million ; new technology composed 77% of NBV acquired; converted 3 737-800 to freighter

; new technology composed 77% of NBV acquired; converted 3 737-800 to freighter Sold 25 aircraft and other flight equipment for proceeds of $426 million and a total gain on sale of $71 million ; average age of aircraft sold was 17 years

and a total gain on sale of ; average age of aircraft sold was 17 years Executed 187 transactions for the fiscal year, comprised of lease agreements, amendments, extensions, purchases and sales

Liquidity

Raised $850 million in new financings from a $450 million secured aircraft financing facility and $400 million for new or upsized revolving credit facilities

in new financings from a secured aircraft financing facility and for new or upsized revolving credit facilities As of April 3, 2023 , total liquidity of $2.0 billion includes $1.4 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows through April 1, 2024 , and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash, and

, total liquidity of includes of undrawn credit facilities, of projected adjusted operating cash flows through , and of unrestricted cash, and We have 209 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.5 billion

STAMFORD, Conn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We're proud to finish fiscal 2022 with a return to profitability and increased trading while navigating challenging macroeconomics. Despite the competitive market for new technology aircraft, our team successfully completed just over $900 million in new acquisitions, over three-quarters of which were new technology. Meanwhile, our capital markets team also worked through the volatile interest rate environment and sourced $850 million in new financing."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "Our partnership with the Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing has just marked its three year anniversary. During 2022, this relationship continued to deliver on expanded market access and credit rating support. Our unique ownership, along with a limited forward order book and our ability to quickly raise and deploy capital, we are well positioned for disciplined future growth."









(1) Refer to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information. (2) Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

Aviation Assets

As of February 28, 2023, Aircastle owned 239 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.6 billion. We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $285 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft As of

February 28,

2023(1)

As of

February 28,

2022(1) Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 6,635

$ 6,464 Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 5,469

$ 5,352 Number of Aircraft 239

251 Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 209

219 Number of Lessees 73

81 Number of Countries 44

45 Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(2) 9.7

10.2 Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(2) 5.3

4.9 Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the fourth quarter(3) 94.6 %

95.6 % Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the year ended(3) 94.8 %

94.2 %







Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 285

$ 298 Number of Aircraft 9

9



















(1) Excludes nine aircraft that remain in Russia with zero Net Book Value - see "Update on Russian Invasion of Ukraine" above and Note 3 in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Weighted by Net Book Value. (3) Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of February 28, 2023, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 248 aircraft leased to 73 customers located in 44 countries.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data)



February 28,

2023

2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,861

$ 167,891 Restricted cash and cash equivalents —

2,791 Accounts receivable 12,855

63,666 Flight equipment held for lease, net 6,567,606

6,313,950 Net investment in leases, net 67,694

150,325 Unconsolidated equity method investment 40,505

38,317 Other assets 346,330

356,326 Total assets $ 7,266,851

$ 7,093,266







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net of debt issuance costs $ 752,298

$ 684,039 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net of debt issuance costs 3,842,454

3,835,841 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 206,473

177,424 Lease rentals received in advance 66,816

37,361 Security deposits 61,734

69,189 Maintenance payments 465,618

459,713 Total liabilities 5,395,393

5,263,567







Commitments and Contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2023 and 2022 —

— Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2023 and 2022 —

— Additional paid-in capital 1,878,774

1,878,774 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (7,316)

(49,075) Total shareholders' equity 1,871,458

1,829,699 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,266,851

$ 7,093,266

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

February 28,

Year Ended February 28,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Lease rental revenue $ 153,520

$ 169,434

$ 586,508

$ 595,236 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 2,080

2,356

9,030

10,733 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (5,905)

(164)

(20,574)

(20,190) Maintenance revenue 34,312

70,826

138,099

152,030 Total lease revenue 184,007

242,452

713,063

737,809 Gain on sale of flight equipment 3,651

8,057

70,860

26,001 Other revenue 1,716

4,336

12,110

5,977 Total revenues 189,374

254,845

796,033

769,787















Operating expenses:













Depreciation 86,367

87,220

332,663

337,528 Interest, net 52,968

50,387

204,606

214,352 Selling, general and administrative 21,499

17,624

76,857

66,338 Provision for credit losses (36)

(40)

1,507

930 Impairment of flight equipment 17,644

341,324

85,623

452,250 Maintenance and other costs 5,186

6,891

22,196

31,166 Total operating expenses 183,628

503,406

723,452

1,102,564















Other income (expense):













Loss on extinguishment of debt (173)

—

(636)

(14,156) Other 10,819

—

14,092

57,682 Total other income 10,646

—

13,456

43,526















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments 16,392

(248,561)

86,037

(289,251) Income tax provision (benefit) 3,134

(30,875)

25,466

(7,998) Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax 408

1,834

2,188

3,044 Net income (loss) $ 13,666

$ (215,852)

$ 62,759

$ (278,209) Preference share dividends (10,500)

(10,501)

(21,000)

(16,159)















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 3,166

$ (226,353)

$ 41,759

$ (294,368)















Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 3,166

$ (226,353)

$ 41,759

$ (294,368)

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended February 28,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 62,759

$ (278,209) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 332,663

337,528 Amortization of deferred financing costs 14,338

16,267 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 20,574

20,190 Deferred income taxes 13,690

(9,386) Collections on net investments in leases 6,505

14,297 Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (66,194)

(123,969) Gain on the sale of flight equipment (70,860)

(26,001) Loss on extinguishment of debt 636

14,156 Impairment of flight equipment 85,623

452,250 Provision for credit losses 1,507

930 Other (2,211)

(3,043) Changes on certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 17,338

16,948 Other assets (12,510)

(29,963) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,278

(5,716) Lease rentals received in advance 29,601

(23,414) Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities 437,737

372,865 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (994,040)

(795,426) Proceeds from sale of flight equipment 426,454

210,718 Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits 28,393

(202) Distributions from unconsolidated equity method investment in excess of earnings —

104 Other 1,319

(1,694) Net cash and restricted cash used in investing activities (537,874)

(586,500) Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds from preference share issuance —

392,997 Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 493,848

20,000 Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (420,372)

(646,943) Deferred financing costs (13,242)

(5,339) Debt extinguishment costs (310)

(13,372) Security deposits and maintenance payments received 142,699

88,891 Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (20,307)

(26,857) Dividends paid (21,000)

(5,658) Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) financing activities 161,316

(196,281) Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash: 61,179

(409,916) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 170,682

580,598







Cash and restricted cash at end of year $ 231,861

$ 170,682

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

February 28,

Year Ended February 28,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) $ 13,666

$ (215,852)

$ 62,759

$ (278,209) Depreciation 86,367

87,220

332,663

337,528 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 5,905

164

20,574

20,190 Interest, net 52,968

50,387

204,606

214,352 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,134

(30,875)

25,466

(7,998) EBITDA 162,040

(108,956)

646,068

285,863 Adjustments:













Impairment of flight equipment 17,644

341,324

85,623

452,250 Loss on extinguishment of debt 173

—

636

14,156















Adjusted EBITDA $ 179,857

$ 232,368

$ 732,327

$ 752,269

______________

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

