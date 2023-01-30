Aircastle Announces Increase of Revolving Credit Facility to $200 Million and Extension to January 2025

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it increased the size of its unsecured revolving credit facility with Mizuho Marubeni Leasing America Corporation to $200 million from $100 million and extended its maturity to January 2025. The facility will provide working capital for general corporate purposes, including aircraft acquisition.

Mizuho Marubeni Leasing America Corporation is a US-based wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation.

Michael Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "Our unique ownership structure continues to be a competitive advantage supporting our favorable credit rating. This extension and upsizing demonstrates an outstanding commitment to Aircastle's future by our shareholders through their joint venture, Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation."

Mr. Inglese continued, "Aircastle's portfolio of liquid narrow-body aircraft, along with our professional aircraft leasing platform and ready access to capital markets, position us well as we pursue growth in a profitable and disciplined manner."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 250 aircraft leased to 76 customers located in 46 countries.

About Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation

Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation provides creative, value-added, and timely financing proposals and services to a wide range of customers. The company is a joint venture of Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd and Marubeni Corporation.

