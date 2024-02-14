Aircastle Announces Investment Commitment to Sustainable Aviation Fuel Fund

News provided by

Aircastle Advisor LLC

14 Feb, 2024, 10:30 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it has made an investment commitment to the United Airlines Ventures' Sustainable Flight Fund.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is an alternative to conventional jet fuel that, on a lifecycle basis, reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with air travel compared to conventional jet fuel alone. Aircastle now joins 21 other corporate partners who represent various parts of the aviation supply chain that have committed over $200 million in capital to invest in a roster of companies developing cutting edge technologies for SAF production.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "SAF has been identified as a primary means by which the aviation segment will make progress towards ambitious decarbonization goals. United has been a global leader in SAF investment and Aircastle is proud to partner with them, and the fund's other investment participants, to pledge our support to expand the availability of SAF."

In a related press release, Andrew Chang, Managing Director of United Airlines Ventures, commented, "SAF is the best tool we have to decarbonize airplanes, but we don't have enough of it. To create the fuel supply we need for our fleet, United recognized that we would have to help build a brand-new industry from scratch – like wind and solar in previous decades. As part of our effort to build a new sustainable aviation ecosystem, we recruited a group of partners with the industry expertise to support our startups with both financial and strategic capital, to help them navigate the entire process from conception to commercialization."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2023, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint venture 245 aircraft leased to 73 customers located in 42 countries.

Contact:

Aircastle Advisor LLC
Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 (203) 504-1871
[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Advisor LLC

Also from this source

Aircastle Increases Revolving Credit Facility Capacity to $2.1 Billion

Aircastle Increases Revolving Credit Facility Capacity to $2.1 Billion

Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle" or "the Company") announced that it amended and extended all of its existing revolving credit facilities, which...
Aircastle Announces Pricing of $650 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes

Aircastle Announces Pricing of $650 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes

Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today the pricing of $650 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.950% Senior Notes due 2029 (the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.