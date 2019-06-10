Aircastle Announces Pricing of $650 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes

STAMFORD, Conn., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) ("Aircastle") announced today the pricing of its 4.250% senior notes due 2026 (the "notes") at an issue price of 99.515%. Aircastle plans to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing of its existing indebtedness. The offering is expected to close on June 13, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Aircastle has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the offering of the notes. Before you invest, you should read the base prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the notes and the other documents Aircastle has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Aircastle and the notes. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, by calling (212) 834-4533, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Attn: Syndicate Desk, 787 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019, by calling 1-800-854-5674 or by e-mailing new.york.syndicate@bnpparibas.com, Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., 1301 Avenue of the Americas, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by calling (866) 807-6030, or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attn: WFS Customer Service, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by calling 1-800-645-3751 or by e-mailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The notes may be offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, our intention to consummate the offering and issue the notes, our expectation regarding the aggregate principal amount of notes to be sold and the intended use of proceeds of the offering. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," "estimates" and variations on these words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The consummation of the offering is subject to market conditions and other factors that are beyond our control. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the contemplated terms or at all and you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see Aircastle's filings with the SEC and previously disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aircastle's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aircastle to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Aircastle expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of March 31, 2019, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 274 aircraft leased to 86 customers located in 47 countries.

