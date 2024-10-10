Aircastle Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Aircastle Advisor LLC

Oct 10, 2024

Highlights for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2024

  • Total revenues of $217 million and net income of $29 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $199 million
  • Lease rental revenue and direct financing and sales-type lease revenue increased 8%
  • Sold 10 aircraft and other flight equipment for proceeds of $304 million and gains on sale of $35 million; extended leases on 22 aircraft
  • Acquired 4 aircraft for $120 million
  • Fleet utilization over 99%

Liquidity

  • Issued $500 million 5.75% unsecured senior notes due 2031
  • Net debt-to-equity of 1.9 times at August 31, 2024
  • Total liquidity as of October 1, 2024 of $3.1 billion includes $2.1 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through October 1, 2025, and $0.5 billion of unrestricted cash
  • 214 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $6.0 billion

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "Global demand for passenger air travel is at an all-time high, with load factors close to operational limits. However, Boeing and Airbus forecast only minimal delivery improvements in the near term. These conditions have led to robust lease rates and steady demand for placements and extensions of the narrow-body aircraft that comprise most of our fleet. In the second fiscal quarter, we capitalized on this momentum by extending 22 leases, selling 10 aircraft, and achieving a net income of $29 million."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "In the second half of our fiscal year, we look forward to expanding our fleet with a focus on new-technology aircraft. Despite the strong competition we're seeing among aircraft investors, we believe Aircastle has a competitive edge due to our outstanding team, ample liquidity, strong balance sheet as well as the outstanding support of our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing."

Aviation Assets

As of August 31, 2024, Aircastle owned 244 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $7.1 billion. We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $265 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft

As of
August 31, 2024

As of
August 31, 2023

Net Book Value of Flight Equipment

$           7,077

$           6,751

Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment

$           6,043

$           5,208

Number of Aircraft

244

239

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft

214

201

Number of Lessees

77

73

Number of Countries

46

43

Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(1)

9.7

9.7

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(1)

5.3

5.2

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization during the three months ended August 31, 2024 and 2023(2)

99.2 %

98.3 %




Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures


Net Book Value of Flight Equipment

$              265

$              278

Number of Aircraft

9

9

_______________

1.        Weighted by Net Book Value.

2.        Aircraft on-lease days as a percentage of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.

Conference Call

In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time.  All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 836-8184 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (outside the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. 

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the live call.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of August 31, 2024, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 253 aircraft leased to 78 airline customers located in 46 countries.

Safe Harbor

All statements in this press release, other than characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements relating to our proposed public offering of notes and our ability to acquire, sell, lease or finance aircraft, raise capital, pay dividends, and increase revenues, earnings, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the global aviation industry and aircraft leasing sector. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," "estimates" and variations on these words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our historical performance and that of our subsidiaries and on our current plans, estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that could lead to actual results materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements; Aircastle can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. These risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in Aircastle's filings with the SEC and previously disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aircastle's most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aircastle to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Aircastle expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)





August 31,
2024

February 29,
2024

(Unaudited)

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$        432,564

$        129,977

Accounts receivable

12,778

12,518

Flight equipment held for lease, net

6,798,327

6,940,502

Net investment in leases, net

278,270

282,439

Unconsolidated equity method investment

43,709

42,710

Other assets

267,907

271,807




Total assets

$     7,833,555

$     7,679,953




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


LIABILITIES


Borrowings from secured financings, net

$        636,410

$        875,397

Borrowings from unsecured financings, net

3,823,665

3,823,099

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

212,315

219,588

Lease rentals received in advance

62,894

52,654

Security deposits

71,689

69,544

Maintenance payments

558,568

505,897

Total liabilities

5,365,541

5,546,179




Commitments and Contingencies






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate
liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at August 31,
2024 and February 29, 2024


Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 17,840
and 15,564 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2024 and February 29, 2024,
respectively


Additional paid-in capital

2,378,774

2,078,774

Retained earnings

89,240

55,000

Total shareholders' equity

2,468,014

2,133,774

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     7,833,555

$     7,679,953

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended 
August 31,

Six Months Ended 
August 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues:






Lease rental revenue

$        162,379

$        150,351

$        324,949

$        297,086

Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue

5,426

5,085

10,883

6,158

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

(6,068)

(7,124)

(12,717)

(14,331)

Maintenance revenue

19,378

15,046

61,527

49,566








Total lease revenue

181,115

163,358

384,642

338,479

Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment

35,416

4,453

36,426

47,047

Other revenue

137

145

773

921








Total revenues

216,668

167,956

421,841

386,447








Operating expenses:






Depreciation

87,675

86,328

177,033

175,117

Interest, net

62,424

57,035

127,237

113,926

Selling, general and administrative

20,090

18,882

42,145

39,717

Provision for credit losses

426

(834)

281

6,125

Impairment of flight equipment

5,761

1,100

10,972

2,197

Maintenance and other costs

4,096

8,854

8,539

17,387








Total operating expenses

180,472

171,365

366,207

354,469








Other income:






Gain on extinguishment of debt

285


285

Other

726

3,372

422

4,709








Total other income

1,011

3,372

707

4,709








Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and
earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment

37,207

(37)

56,341

36,687

Income tax provision (benefit)

9,028

(5,099)

12,600

9,261

Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax

480

456

999

862








Net income

$          28,659

$            5,518

$          44,740

$          28,288








Preference share dividends

(10,500)

(10,500)

(10,500)

(10,500)








Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$          18,159

$          (4,982)

$          34,240

$          17,788








Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common
shareholders

$          18,159

$          (4,982)

$          34,240

$          17,788

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended August 31,

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$           44,740

$           28,288

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating
activities:


Depreciation

177,033

175,117

Amortization of deferred financing costs

8,590

8,321

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

12,717

14,331

Deferred income taxes

9,438

6,179

Collections on net investment in leases

3,477

1,598

Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings

(9,914)

(9,895)

Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment

(36,426)

(47,047)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(285)

Impairment of flight equipment

10,972

2,197

Provision for credit losses

281

6,125

Other

(1,008)

(845)

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(3,201)

1,437

Other assets

(4,690)

(9,723)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(19,235)

(3,833)

Lease rentals received in advance

12,414

14,165




Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

204,903

186,415

Cash flows from investing activities:


Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment

(335,410)

(379,349)

Proceeds from sale or disposition of flight equipment

329,288

126,011

Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales
deposits

(1,069)

6,852

Other

(293)

(4,026)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(7,484)

(250,512)

Cash flows from financing activities:


 Proceeds from issuance of common shares

300,000

200,000

Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings

1,048,200

1,273,709

Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings

(1,289,386)

(963,507)

Debt extinguishment costs

285

Deferred financing costs

(4,961)

(7,536)

Security deposits and maintenance payments received

73,206

77,006

Security deposits and maintenance payments returned

(11,676)

(10,508)

Dividends paid

(10,500)

(10,500)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities

105,168

558,664

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

302,587

494,567

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

129,977

231,861

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$         432,564

$         726,428

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

August 31,

Six Months Ended

August 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income

$       28,659

$         5,518

$       44,740

$       28,288

Depreciation

87,675

86,328

177,033

175,117

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

6,068

7,124

12,717

14,331

Interest, net

62,424

57,035

127,237

113,926

Income tax provision (benefit)

9,028

(5,099)

12,600

9,261








EBITDA

$     193,854

$     150,906

$     374,327

$     340,923

Adjustments:






Impairment of flight equipment

5,761

1,100

10,972

2,197

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(285)


(285)

Adjusted EBITDA

$     199,330

$     152,006

$     385,014

$     343,120

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization.  We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

Contact:
Aircastle Advisor LLC
Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-203-504-1871
[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Advisor LLC

