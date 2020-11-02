Aircastle Announces the Delivery of One A320 NEO in a Sale Leaseback with Volaris

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it completed the first of two sale and leasebacks of new A320 NEO aircraft with Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Volaris"). This aircraft delivered new from Airbus and is the twenty-eighth NEO to enter the Volaris fleet. Delivery of the second aircraft will follow later this month and both aircraft are being leased on a twelve-year term.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are pleased to add new technology aircraft to our fleet with a high-quality airline. Consistent with our reputation for being a nimble and reliable counterparty, we were able to quickly put this transaction together with Volaris so they could meet their delivery timeline with Airbus."

Mr. Inglese added, "This transaction expands our established relationship with Volaris, a top tier airline and long-standing Aircastle customer. The experience and depth of our platform enables our team to selectively originate and efficiently close high quality, value added transactions for clients in a challenging market environment."

Mario Geyne, Volaris Fleet Planning Director commented, "The proactive approach of Aircastle contributed to the speedy closing of this important transaction for Volaris. We value our relationship and look forward to continue working together to take full advantage of the recovery in traffic that we are witnessing in Mexico."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of June 30, 2020, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 283 aircraft leased to 80 customers located in 44 countries.

About Volaris

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 142 and its fleet from four to 84 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 300 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 20 cities in the United States and Central America with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

