Aircastle Announces the Placement of Eleven Embraer E195-E2 Aircraft with KLM

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) ("Aircastle") announced today that it has entered into long-term lease agreements for eleven E195-E2 aircraft with KLM Cityhopper B.V. having delivery dates between 2021 and 2024.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief executive Officer, stated, "We value our deep institutional relationship with The KLM Group and are pleased to announce the placement of eleven E195-E2 aircraft with this high quality, global airline. These technologically advanced, fuel efficient jets are a nice addition to Aircastle's geographically diversified investment in predominantly single-aisle, in-demand, modern aircraft."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "This transaction marks a milestone in our E2 program as we have now placed over half of our E2 program commitment of 25 aircraft."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of September 30, 2019, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 277 aircraft leased to 87 customers located in 48 countries.

Contacts:





Aircastle Advisor LLC The IGB Group Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations Leon Berman Tel: +1-203-504-1063 Tel: +1-212-477-8438 fconstantinople@aircastle.com lberman@igbir.com

For more information on Aircastle, please visit www.aircastle.com.

SOURCE Aircastle Limited

Related Links

http://www.aircastle.com

