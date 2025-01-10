Aircastle Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2024

Total revenues of $194 million and net income of $18 million

and net income of Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $182 million

of Acquired 8 aircraft for $259 million , including 2 A320neo family aircraft and 2 E2 aircraft

, including 2 A320neo family aircraft and 2 E2 aircraft Sold 8 aircraft and other flight equipment for proceeds of $145 million and gains on sale of $20 million

and gains on sale of Fleet utilization over 99%

Year-to-date cash flows from operations increased 19% compared to prior year

Liquidity

Moody's changes Outlook to Positive "to reflect the company's improved fleet characteristics and continued strong liquidity and capital management"

Adjusted net debt-to-equity of 1.8 times at November 30, 2024

Total liquidity as of January 1, 2025 , of $2.8 billion includes $2.1 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through October 1, 2025 , and $0.2 billion of unrestricted cash

, of includes of undrawn facilities, of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through , and of unrestricted cash 213 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $6.1 billion

________________________________________ (1) Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.





STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "Demand for aircraft remains strong and the constrained supply of new aircraft coming from OEMs is expected to continue for the remainder of this decade. We're meeting our customers' high demand for extensions while also making disciplined trades in a competitive market. This quarter we invested approximately $260 million in additional acquisitions, 69% of which was new technology aircraft."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "During our third quarter, Aircastle celebrated the 20th Anniversary of our founding. For two decades we've demonstrated our competitive strength in the mid-life aircraft space. As we now expand our new technology fleet, we're optimistic about the future because of our outstanding team, ample liquidity, investment grade rating, strong balance sheet as well as the outstanding support of our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing."

Aviation Assets

As of November 30, 2024, Aircastle owned 244 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $7.1 billion. We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $262 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft As of

November 30,

2024

As of

November 30,

2023 Net Book Value of Flight Equipment (in millions) $ 7,117

$ 6,837 Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment (in millions) $ 6,064

$ 5,438 Number of Aircraft 244

236 Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 213

198 Number of Lessees 75

72 Number of Countries 47

42 Weighted Average Age (Years)(1) 9.7

9.4 Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(1) 5.2

5.3 Weighted Average Fleet Utilization during the three months ended November 30, 2024 and 2023(2) 99.2 %

99.1 %







Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment $ 262

$ 275 Number of Aircraft 9

9

_______________ 1. Weighted by Net Book Value. 2. Aircraft on-lease days as a percentage of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2024, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 253 aircraft leased to 76 airline customers located in 47 countries.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data)



November 30,

2024

February 29,

2024

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 523,753

$ 129,977 Accounts receivable 16,411

12,518 Flight equipment held for lease, net 6,858,065

6,940,502 Net investment in leases, net 258,639

282,439 Unconsolidated equity method investment 44,447

42,710 Other assets 240,453

271,807







Total assets $ 7,941,768

$ 7,679,953







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net $ 650,739

$ 875,397 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net 3,827,359

3,823,099 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 260,456

219,588 Lease rentals received in advance 62,006

52,654 Security deposits 71,879

69,544 Maintenance payments 583,220

505,897 Total liabilities 5,455,659

5,546,179







Commitments and Contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate

liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at November 30,

2024 and February 29, 2024 —

— Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 17,840 and

15,564 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2024 and February 29,

2024, respectively —

— Additional paid-in capital 2,378,774

2,078,774 Retained earnings 107,335

55,000 Total shareholders' equity 2,486,109

2,133,774 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,941,768

$ 7,679,953

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30,

Nine Months Ended November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Lease rental revenue $ 158,440

$ 156,820

$ 483,389

$ 453,906 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 5,294

4,835

16,177

10,993 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (5,288)

(2,641)

(18,005)

(16,972) Maintenance revenue 14,517

58,657

76,044

108,223















Total lease revenue 172,963

217,671

557,605

556,150 Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment 20,483

20,193

56,909

67,240 Other revenue 130

882

903

1,803















Total revenues 193,576

238,746

615,417

625,193















Operating expenses:













Depreciation 87,604

86,647

264,637

261,764 Interest, net 58,752

57,037

185,989

170,963 Selling, general and administrative 18,426

18,500

60,571

58,217 Provision for credit losses —

5,280

281

11,405 Impairment of flight equipment 8,419

34,959

19,391

37,156 Maintenance and other costs 4,872

7,107

13,411

24,494















Total operating expenses 178,073

209,530

544,280

563,999















Other income:













Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

285

— Other 6,135

1,529

6,557

6,238 Total other income 6,135

1,529

6,842

6,238















Income from continuing operations before income taxes and

earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment 21,638

30,745

77,979

67,432 Income tax provision 4,281

6,025

16,881

15,286 Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax 738

925

1,737

1,787 Net income $ 18,095

$ 25,645

$ 62,835

$ 53,933















Preference share dividends —

—

(10,500)

(10,500)















Net income available to common shareholders $ 18,095

$ 25,645

$ 52,335

$ 43,433















Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders $ 18,095

$ 25,645

$ 52,335

$ 43,433

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended November 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities :





Net income $ 62,835

$ 53,933 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation 264,637

261,764 Amortization of deferred financing costs 12,722

12,611 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 18,005

16,972 Deferred income taxes 10,480

11,082 Collections on net investment in leases 5,285

1,565 Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (9,543)

(37,654) Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment (56,909)

(67,240) Gain on extinguishment of debt (285)

— Impairment of flight equipment 19,391

37,156 Provision for credit losses 281

11,405 Other (1,746)

(1,769) Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (4,132)

504 Other assets (3,661)

(16,164) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 35,993

8,351 Lease rentals received in advance 13,709

16,551







Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 367,062

309,067 Cash flows from investing activities :





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (583,541)

(669,597) Proceeds from sale or disposition of flight equipment 474,053

198,816 Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales

deposits (2,269)

3,126 Other (4,796)

(5,548) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (116,553)

(473,203) Cash flows from financing activities :





Proceeds from issuance of common shares 300,000

200,000 Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 1,076,193

1,383,709 Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (1,304,352)

(1,632,983) Debt extinguishment costs 285

— Deferred financing costs (5,361)

(7,673) Security deposits and maintenance payments received 109,668

130,068 Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (12,166)

(14,014) Dividends paid (21,000)

(21,000) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities 143,267

38,107 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 393,776

(126,029) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 129,977

231,861







Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 523,753

$ 105,832

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30,

Nine Months Ended November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 18,095

$ 25,645

$ 62,835

$ 53,933 Depreciation 87,604

86,647

264,637

261,764 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 5,288

2,641

18,005

16,972 Interest, net 58,752

57,037

185,989

170,963 Income tax provision 4,281

6,025

16,881

15,286















EBITDA $ 174,020

$ 177,995

$ 548,347

$ 518,918 Adjustments:













Impairment of flight equipment 8,419

34,959

19,391

37,156 Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

(285)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 182,439

$ 212,954

$ 567,453

$ 556,074

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

