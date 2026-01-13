Aircastle Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Highlights for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2025

Total revenues of $236 million and net income of $31 million

22% increase in lease rental revenue compared to third quarter 2024

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $221 million

of $221 million Acquired 9 aircraft for $355 million; fiscal year-to-date aircraft acquisitions of $1.3 billion with a weighted average age of 4.1 years

Year-to-date sales proceeds of $369 million

New technology aircraft comprised 52% of our fleet's net book value as of November 30, 2025

Entered into additional insurance settlements totaling $7 million

Liquidity

Moody's upgrade to Baa2

98% of total debt is unsecured as of November 30, 2025

Adjusted net debt-to-equity of 2.2 times as of November 30, 2025

Total liquidity of $2.6 billion as of October 1, 2025 which includes $1.8 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.7 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through January 1, 2027, and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash

269 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $8.5 billion







(1) Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "Aviation continues its long-term trajectory of growth and aircraft demand is high. While travel numbers continue to increase from 2024, airlines are managing costs amid challenging supply chains by leveraging aircraft leasing solutions. We're pleased to share that we completed our third fiscal quarter with net income of $31 million. Lease rental revenue increased 22% versus the third quarter of 2024, reflecting our global team's successful and profitable fleet growth in a very competitive market."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "For over twenty years, Aircastle has built a reputation as a valued trading partner due to our ability to execute quickly and efficiently. This is primarily due to our liquidity advantages, now further bolstered by recent ratings upgrades. With a proven track record and the shareholder support we receive from Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, we look forward to closing out another successful fiscal year."

Aviation Assets

As of November 30, 2025, Aircastle owned 273 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $8.6 billion. We also manage 6 aircraft with a net book value of $205 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft As of

November 30,

2025

As of

November 30,

2024 Net Book Value of Flight Equipment (in millions) $ 8,583

$ 7,117 Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment (in millions) $ 8,465

$ 6,064 Number of Aircraft 273

244 Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 269

213 Number of Lessees 73

75 Number of Countries 44

47 Weighted Average Age (years)(1) 8.6

9.7 Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(1) 5.5

5.2 Weighted Average Fleet Utilization during the three months ended November 30, 2025 and 2024(2) 99.2 %

99.2 %







Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment $ 205

$ 262 Number of Aircraft 6

9

_______________ 1. Weighted by Net Book Value. 2. Aircraft on-lease days as a percentage of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2025, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 279 aircraft leased to 73 airline customers located in 44 countries.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



November 30,

2025

February 28,

2025

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,649

$ 279,052 Accounts receivable 9,013

9,662 Flight equipment held for lease, net 8,344,273

7,644,867 Net investment in leases, net 238,746

257,249 Unconsolidated equity method investment 47,996

45,813 Other assets 247,954

273,521







Total assets $ 9,026,631

$ 8,510,164







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net $ 113,112

$ 502,609 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net 5,212,982

4,452,781 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 362,756

295,132 Lease rentals received in advance 58,231

68,120 Security deposits 67,437

82,477 Maintenance payments 590,798

583,658 Total liabilities 6,405,316

5,984,777







Commitments and Contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate

liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at November 30,

2025 and February 28, 2025 —

— Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 17,840 shares

issued and outstanding at November 30, 2025 and February 28, 2025 —

— Additional paid-in capital 2,378,774

2,378,774 Retained earnings 242,541

146,613 Total shareholders' equity 2,621,315

2,525,387 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,026,631

$ 8,510,164

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

November 30,

Nine Months Ended November 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Lease rental revenue $ 192,563

$ 158,440

$ 565,722

$ 483,389 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 5,158

5,294

15,491

16,177 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (1,051)

(5,288)

202

(18,005) Maintenance revenue 33,908

14,517

81,748

76,044















Total lease revenue 230,578

172,963

663,163

557,605 Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment 5,443

20,483

59,621

56,909 Other revenue 401

130

992

903















Total revenues 236,422

193,576

723,776

615,417















Operating expenses:













Depreciation 96,055

87,604

288,633

264,637 Interest, net 71,802

58,752

211,172

185,989 Selling, general and administrative 21,034

18,426

65,972

60,571 Provision for credit losses (66)

—

(40)

281 Impairment of flight equipment 15,710

8,419

51,929

19,391 Maintenance and other costs 4,513

4,872

12,734

13,411















Total operating expenses 209,048

178,073

630,400

544,280















Other (expense) income:













Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt —

—

(2,973)

285 Other 7,569

6,135

68,154

6,557















Total other income 7,569

6,135

65,181

6,842















Income from continuing operations before income taxes and

earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment 34,943

21,638

158,557

77,979 Income tax provision 5,579

4,281

23,528

16,881 Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax 1,328

738

2,183

1,737















Net income $ 30,692

$ 18,095

$ 137,212

$ 62,835















Preference share dividends —

—

(10,500)

(10,500)















Net income available to common shareholders $ 30,692

$ 18,095

$ 126,712

$ 52,335















Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders $ 30,692

$ 18,095

$ 126,712

$ 52,335

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended November 30,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities :





Net income $ 137,212

$ 62,835 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation 288,633

264,637 Amortization of deferred financing costs 13,570

12,722 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (202)

18,005 Deferred income taxes 18,926

10,480 Collections on net investment in leases 1,496

5,285 Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (103,868)

(9,543) Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment (59,621)

(56,909) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 2,973

(285) Impairment of flight equipment 51,929

19,391 Provision for credit losses (40)

281 Other (2,273)

(1,746) Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (763)

(4,132) Other assets 850

(3,661) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,872

35,993 Lease rentals received in advance (10,451)

13,709







Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 367,243

367,062 Cash flows from investing activities :





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (1,328,102)

(583,541) Proceeds from sale or disposition of flight equipment 368,813

474,053 Proceeds from settlement of insurance claim 62,324

— Proceeds from sale of investment in debt securities 10,128

— Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales

deposits 3,110

(2,269) Other (990)

(4,796)







Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (884,717)

(116,553) Cash flows from financing activities :





Proceeds from issuance of common shares —

300,000 Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 1,715,489

1,076,193 Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (1,349,093)

(1,304,352) Debt extinguishment costs —

285 Deferred financing costs (12,234)

(5,361) Security deposits and maintenance payments received 123,425

109,668 Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (37,732)

(12,166) Dividends paid (62,784)

(21,000) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities 377,071

143,267 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (140,403)

393,776 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 279,052

129,977







Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 138,649

$ 523,753

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30,

Nine Months Ended November 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 30,692

$ 18,095

$ 137,212

$ 62,835 Depreciation 96,055

87,604

288,633

264,637 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 1,051

5,288

(202)

18,005 Interest, net 71,802

58,752

211,172

185,989 Income tax provision 5,579

4,281

23,528

16,881















EBITDA $ 205,179

$ 174,020

$ 660,343

$ 548,347 Adjustments:













Impairment of flight equipment 15,710

8,419

51,929

19,391 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

2,973

(285) Adjusted EBITDA $ 220,889

$ 182,439

$ 715,245

$ 567,453

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

