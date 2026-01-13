Aircastle Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Aircastle Limited

Jan 13, 2026, 07:00 ET

Highlights for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2025

  • Total revenues of $236 million and net income of $31 million
  • 22% increase in lease rental revenue compared to third quarter 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $221 million
  • Acquired 9 aircraft for $355 million; fiscal year-to-date aircraft acquisitions of $1.3 billion with a weighted average age of 4.1 years
  • Year-to-date sales proceeds of $369 million
  • New technology aircraft comprised 52% of our fleet's net book value as of November 30, 2025
  • Entered into additional insurance settlements totaling $7 million

Liquidity

  • Moody's upgrade to Baa2 
  • 98% of total debt is unsecured as of November 30, 2025
  • Adjusted net debt-to-equity of 2.2 times as of November 30, 2025
  • Total liquidity of $2.6 billion as of October 1, 2025 which includes $1.8 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.7 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through January 1, 2027, and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash
  • 269 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $8.5 billion

(1)  Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "Aviation continues its long-term trajectory of growth and aircraft demand is high. While travel numbers continue to increase from 2024, airlines are managing costs amid challenging supply chains by leveraging aircraft leasing solutions. We're pleased to share that we completed our third fiscal quarter with net income of $31 million.  Lease rental revenue increased 22% versus the third quarter of 2024, reflecting our global team's successful and profitable fleet growth in a very competitive market."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "For over twenty years, Aircastle has built a reputation as a valued trading partner due to our ability to execute quickly and efficiently. This is primarily due to our liquidity advantages, now further bolstered by recent ratings upgrades. With a proven track record and the shareholder support we receive from Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, we look forward to closing out another successful fiscal year."

Aviation Assets

As of November 30, 2025, Aircastle owned 273 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $8.6 billion. We also manage 6 aircraft with a net book value of $205 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft

As of
November 30,
2025

As of
November 30,
2024

Net Book Value of Flight Equipment (in millions)

$       8,583

$       7,117

Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment (in millions)

$       8,465

$       6,064

Number of Aircraft

273

244

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft

269

213

Number of Lessees

73

75

Number of Countries

44

47

Weighted Average Age (years)(1)

8.6

9.7

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(1)

5.5

5.2

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization during the three months ended November 30, 2025 and 2024(2)

99.2 %

99.2 %




Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures


Net Book Value of Flight Equipment

$         205

$         262

Number of Aircraft

6

9

_______________

1.

Weighted by Net Book Value.

2.

Aircraft on-lease days as a percentage of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.

Conference Call

Following this press release, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate in the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 836-8184 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (outside the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. 

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the live call.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2025, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 279 aircraft leased to 73 airline customers located in 44 countries.

Safe Harbor

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)


November 30,
2025

February 28,
2025

(Unaudited)

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$       138,649

$       279,052

Accounts receivable

9,013

9,662

Flight equipment held for lease, net

8,344,273

7,644,867

Net investment in leases, net

238,746

257,249

Unconsolidated equity method investment

47,996

45,813

Other assets

247,954

273,521




Total assets

$    9,026,631

$    8,510,164




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


LIABILITIES


Borrowings from secured financings, net

$       113,112

$       502,609

Borrowings from unsecured financings, net

5,212,982

4,452,781

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

362,756

295,132

Lease rentals received in advance

58,231

68,120

Security deposits

67,437

82,477

Maintenance payments

590,798

583,658

Total liabilities

6,405,316

5,984,777




Commitments and Contingencies






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate
liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at November 30,
2025 and February 28, 2025


Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 17,840 shares
issued and outstanding at November 30, 2025 and February 28, 2025


Additional paid-in capital

2,378,774

2,378,774

Retained earnings

242,541

146,613

Total shareholders' equity

2,621,315

2,525,387

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    9,026,631

$    8,510,164

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

November 30,

Nine Months Ended

November 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:






Lease rental revenue

$  192,563

$  158,440

$  565,722

$  483,389

Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue

5,158

5,294

15,491

16,177

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

(1,051)

(5,288)

202

(18,005)

Maintenance revenue

33,908

14,517

81,748

76,044








Total lease revenue

230,578

172,963

663,163

557,605

Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment

5,443

20,483

59,621

56,909

Other revenue

401

130

992

903








Total revenues

236,422

193,576

723,776

615,417








Operating expenses:






Depreciation

96,055

87,604

288,633

264,637

Interest, net

71,802

58,752

211,172

185,989

Selling, general and administrative

21,034

18,426

65,972

60,571

Provision for credit losses

(66)


(40)

281

Impairment of flight equipment

15,710

8,419

51,929

19,391

Maintenance and other costs

4,513

4,872

12,734

13,411








Total operating expenses

209,048

178,073

630,400

544,280








Other (expense) income:






Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt



(2,973)

285

Other

7,569

6,135

68,154

6,557








Total other income

7,569

6,135

65,181

6,842








Income from continuing operations before income taxes and
earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment

34,943

21,638

158,557

77,979

Income tax provision

5,579

4,281

23,528

16,881

Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax

1,328

738

2,183

1,737








Net income

$    30,692

$    18,095

$  137,212

$    62,835








Preference share dividends



(10,500)

(10,500)








Net income available to common shareholders

$    30,692

$    18,095

$  126,712

$    52,335








Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders

$    30,692

$    18,095

$  126,712

$    52,335

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended November 30,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$       137,212

$         62,835

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating
activities:


Depreciation

288,633

264,637

Amortization of deferred financing costs

13,570

12,722

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

(202)

18,005

Deferred income taxes

18,926

10,480

Collections on net investment in leases

1,496

5,285

Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings

(103,868)

(9,543)

Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment

(59,621)

(56,909)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

2,973

(285)

Impairment of flight equipment

51,929

19,391

Provision for credit losses

(40)

281

Other

(2,273)

(1,746)

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(763)

(4,132)

Other assets

850

(3,661)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

28,872

35,993

Lease rentals received in advance

(10,451)

13,709




Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

367,243

367,062

Cash flows from investing activities:


Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment

(1,328,102)

(583,541)

Proceeds from sale or disposition of flight equipment

368,813

474,053

 Proceeds from settlement of insurance claim

62,324

         Proceeds from sale of investment in debt securities

10,128

Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales
deposits

3,110

(2,269)

Other

(990)

(4,796)




Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(884,717)

(116,553)

Cash flows from financing activities:


 Proceeds from issuance of common shares


300,000

Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings

1,715,489

1,076,193

Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings

(1,349,093)

(1,304,352)

Debt extinguishment costs


285

Deferred financing costs

(12,234)

(5,361)

Security deposits and maintenance payments received

123,425

109,668

Security deposits and maintenance payments returned

(37,732)

(12,166)

Dividends paid

(62,784)

(21,000)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities

377,071

143,267

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(140,403)

393,776

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

279,052

129,977




Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$       138,649

$        523,753

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

November 30,

Nine Months Ended

November 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income

$     30,692

$     18,095

$   137,212

$     62,835

Depreciation

96,055

87,604

288,633

264,637

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

1,051

5,288

(202)

18,005

Interest, net

71,802

58,752

211,172

185,989

Income tax provision

5,579

4,281

23,528

16,881








EBITDA

$   205,179

$   174,020

$   660,343

$   548,347

Adjustments:






Impairment of flight equipment

15,710

8,419

51,929

19,391

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt



2,973

(285)

Adjusted EBITDA

$   220,889

$   182,439

$   715,245

$   567,453

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization.  We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

