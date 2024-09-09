Aircastle Appoints David Odlum as Chief Risk Officer

News provided by

Aircastle Advisor LLC

Sep 09, 2024, 07:00 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle" or "the Company") has appointed David Odlum as Chief Risk Officer, who is expected to join the Company on December 1, 2024.  He will be responsible for directing all the Company's risk management activities and will serve as an integral member of the leadership team. Mr. Odlum will be based at the Company's office in Dublin, Ireland, and will report directly to the CEO, Michael Inglese.

Until recently, Mr. Odlum served as Executive Vice President of Portfolio Risk Management at SMBC Aviation Capital. Prior to joining SMBC Aviation Capital, he was Head of Risk at Goshawk Aviation focusing on risk, strategy, and portfolio management.  Mr. Odlum holds an MSc in Finance from Imperial College London and an undergraduate degree in Economics and Finance from Trinity College in Dublin.    

Mr. Inglese commented, "David brings a wealth of experience in risk management and portfolio strategy. He's had a distinguished career in aviation finance and his expertise in airline restructurings, risk frameworks, and strategic portfolio management will be crucial as we continue to evolve and address the complexities of our industry."

About Aircastle Limited
Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.  As of May 31, 2024, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 259 aircraft leased to 77 airline customers located in 44 countries.

For more information on Aircastle, please visit www.aircastle.com.

Contact:
James Connelly – SVP ESG & Corporate Communications
Tel:  +1-203-550-8899
[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Advisor LLC

Also from this source

Aircastle Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2031

Aircastle Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2031

Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aircastle (Ireland) Designated Activity Company (together...
Aircastle Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Aircastle Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The increasing demand for air travel has enabled global traffic to meet, and in some...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics