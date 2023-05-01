Aircastle Appoints Jill Saverine as Chief People Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today the appointment of Jill Saverine as Chief People Officer effective immediately. Ms. Saverine joined Aircastle in May 2015 as SVP, Human Resources. Prior to joining Aircastle, she was VP, Human Resources at priceline.com. Before joining priceline.com in 1999, Ms. Saverine held various human resources positions at Oxford Health Plans and Inhilco Inc., a division of Hilton International. She holds a BS in human service studies from Cornell University.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, commented, "We are pleased to promote and appoint Jill to this crucial new role of Chief People Officer which will complement our deep and talented leadership team. With more than 25 years of experience in developing professionals and strengthening corporate culture, Jill brings considerable skills and expertise to this role, and we look forward to her continued advocacy for both our employees and for an inclusive work experience."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of February 28, 2023, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 248 aircraft leased to 73 customers located in 44 countries.

