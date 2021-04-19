Aircastle Delivers the First of Fifteen Embraer 195 E2 Aircraft to KLM Cityhopper

STAMFORD, Conn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it has delivered an Embraer E195-E2 aircraft to KLM Cityhopper. This is the first of fifteen E195-E2 aircraft that Aircastle will deliver to KLM through 2024. The next E195-E2 is expected to be delivered by Aircastle before the end of April 2021. The Embraer E195-E2 is both quieter and more economical than its predecessor, with a noise footprint that is 63% smaller and fuel-burn that is reduced by 9% per flight, meaning that carbon emissions that are 31% lower per passenger.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Aircastle's first E195-E2 delivery to KLM represents a significant milestone in a difficult period for the aviation industry. We are proud to be playing a meaningful role in KLM's fleet renewal, facilitating a shift to more environmentally conscious operations and helping KLM meet their goal of reducing their carbon footprint by at least 50% per passenger by 2030."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "We look forward to being a valued and trusted partner to KLM for many years to come as they promote their industry leading sustainability initiatives. We will be delivering fourteen additional E195-E2 to KLM through 2024."

Warner Rootliep, Managing Director KLM Cityhopper: "Our fleet renewal with the Embraer E195-E2 enables us to make a good contribution to making our operation more sustainable and also fits perfectly within our Fly Responsibly approach. The efficient, more sustainable and comfortable E2 will further strengthen our competitive position."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2020, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 269 aircraft leased to 80 customers located in 45 countries.

