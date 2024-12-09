Aircastle Delivers the First of Six 737MAX9 Aircraft to United Airlines

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it has delivered a Boeing 737MAX9 aircraft to United Airlines, Inc ("United"). This is the first of six new 737MAX9s that Aircastle will deliver to United in 2024 and 2025. All six aircraft will be powered by CFM Leap engines and are to be delivered out of Boeing's production facilities in Seattle, Washington. The 737MAX9s will expand United's fleet of new, fuel-efficient aircraft consistent with their mission of Good Leads the Way℠.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are proud to build upon our long relationship with United by delivering the most fuel-efficient new aircraft available. In furthering the modernization of United's fleet, we are playing our part as global aviation transitions towards more sustainable aircraft solutions."

Eric Harder, Vice President and Treasurer of United added, "We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with Aircastle as we continue to modernize our fleet and execute our long-term growth strategy, delivering the next generation of aircraft to our customers."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of August 31, 2024, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 253 aircraft leased to 78 customers located in 46 countries.

