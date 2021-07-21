Aircastle Delivers the Second of Four A320neo Aircraft to Frontier Airlines

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it has delivered an Airbus A320neo aircraft to Frontier Airlines, Inc. This is the second of four new A320neo aircraft that Aircastle will deliver to Frontier through August 2021. The aircraft is equipped with CFM Leap engines and was delivered from Airbus' final assembly plant in Mobile, Alabama.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of May 31, 2021, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 259 aircraft leased to 77 customers located in 43 countries.

