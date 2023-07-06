Aircastle Receives $500 Million Equity Commitment from Shareholders to Fuel Growth

STAMFORD, Conn., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") has announced that it has received a $500 million equity commitment from its shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing. The equity commitment will be funded in two tranches, with $200 million funded in July 2023 and the remaining $300 million is expected to be funded in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce this new commitment from our shareholders as it reflects their broad confidence in our long-term investment horizon and conservative balance sheet. For over three years, our unique ownership with Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing has bolstered our investment grade rating and retained our access to credit markets. This new capital positions us to be an industry-leading investor of liquid, in-demand narrow-body passenger aircraft."

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of February 28, 2023, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 248 aircraft leased to 73 customers located in 44 countries.

