Aircastle Shareholders Complete $500 Million Equity Commitment

STAMFORD, Conn., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") has announced that it has received $300 million of equity from its shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing. This receipt is the second tranche of a $500 million equity commitment, the first tranche of $200 million having been funded in July 2023.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, commented, "Our shareholders continue to demonstrate their broad confidence in our long-term investment horizon and unique business model. The partnership we have built with Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing enhances our investment grade rating and expands our access to credit markets. With this capital payment, we look forward to continuing our path to growth."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of February 29, 2024, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 252 aircraft leased to 75 customers located in 43 countries.

Contact:

Aircastle Advisor LLC

Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-203-504-1871

[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Advisor LLC