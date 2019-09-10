Aircastle to Present at the 2019 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) ("Aircastle") announced today that Aaron Dahlke, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 2019 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at the New York Hilton in New York City on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public on the Investor Relations section of Aircastle's website at http://www.aircastle.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the company's website.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of June 30, 2019, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 283 aircraft leased to 89 customers located in 47 countries.

Aircastle Advisor LLC The IGB Group Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations Leon Berman Tel: +1-203-504-1063 Tel: +1-212-477-8438 fconstantinople@aircastle.com lberman@igbir.com

