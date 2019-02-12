Aircastle to Present at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) ("Aircastle") announced today that Michael Inglese, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.  

A live webcast of the presentation and slides will be available to the public on the Investor Relations section of Aircastle's website at http://www.aircastle.com/.  Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.  A replay of the presentation will also be available on the company's website.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.  As of December 31, 2018, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 261 aircraft leased to 81 customers located in 44 countries.

Contacts:       

Aircastle Advisor LLC      

The IGB Group

Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations

Leon Berman

Tel: +1-203-504-1063   

Tel: +1-212-477-8438

fconstantinople@aircastle.com   

lberman@igbir.com

For more information on Aircastle, please visit www.aircastle.com.

