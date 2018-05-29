Aircom Pacific, Inc. partners with Airbus ACJ to develop an innovative Ka-Band solution

Called Aerkomm K++, the solution will offer a broadband rate of 20 Megabits/sec experience per passenger. It combines Aircom Pacific equipment – based on a low-profile antenna – with a retrofit installation designed and implemented by Airbus to EASA and FAA certification standards, which will also be validated by China CAAC.

Aerkomm K++ will provide worldwide coverage including, specifically, within China for Chinese registered aircraft.

"Staying connected has become a necessity of private jet passengers and, in our increasingly connected and digital world, it is something which more and more of us need, and to which we all increasingly aspire," said Aircom Pacific's COO Louis Giordimaina.

"Aircom Pacific's new Aerkomm K++ promises a new and more attractive way to meet these needs, by providing broadband access to passengers, backed by Airbus standards and experience," he added.

About Aerkomm Inc.

Aerkomm Inc. (OTCQX: AKOM), operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aircom Pacific, Inc., is a development stage service provider of in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions for the airline industry. The Company strives to become a leading provider of a wide range of in-flight broadband entertainment and connectivity services, including Wi-Fi connectivity, cellular networks, movies, gaming, live television, and music. Aerkomm aims to reshape the market for in-flight entertainment and connectivity services by offering on-board connectivity to its airline partners and passengers for free, generating revenue through advertising and on-board transactions.

More information about Aerkomm is available at www.aerkomm.com.

