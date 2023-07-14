AirConsole Announces Winners of In-Car Game Developer Competition's First Round

ZÜRICH, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AirConsole, the leading platform for casual multiplayer games, is pleased to announce the winners of the first round of its In-Car Game Developer Competition. The competition was designed to propel the in-car entertainment industry forward. It aimed to inspire game studios and independent developers to craft captivating games tailored for the cars. It is with great joy that the competition received hundreds of applications from talented individuals and studios all around the world.

First-Round winners of the AirConsole and BMW In-Car Game Developer Competition 2023

In collaboration with BMW, the In-Car Game Developer Competition consists of two distinct phases. In the initial phase, participants competed for one of four prizes of €5,000 each to develop their game prototypes. To win they were invited to submit their most creative game ideas focused on the car use case. The second phase, yet to come, will see the AirConsole and BMW jury selecting a final winner from the four prototypes. The grand prize includes full funding to develop their game and the opportunity for future placement in BMW cars with AirConsole integrated.

"Narrowing down the list to just four winners was an incredibly challenging process." acknowledged. Jens Nolte, GM, Head of Digital Product Strategy and Portfolio at the BMW Group. "The level of innovation and passion displayed by the participants was impressive. We were intrigued by the diversity of concepts and the thoughtfulness put into designing games tailored for the in-car experience."

Kim Nordstrom, the president of AirConsole's Game Advisory Board, believes that this remarkable response further confirms AirConsole's strategic focus and confidence in the growing in-car gaming market. "It's great to see so much creativity when reviewing all the contributions, especially the ones aiming to utilize the possibilities that come with the car itself. There is so much potential with in-car entertainment and it's been a joy reading through all the proposals on how to bring different types of games into the car environment."

After careful deliberation, AirConsole and BMW proudly present the four winners who have advanced to the next round of the In-Car Game Developer Competition:

Game Title: Zombie Joy Ride

Developer: Amaibu Studio

Game Title: Road Trip Adventure

Developer: Anthony Kojima Productions

Game Title: Big Might Wings

Developer: Paranoia Games

Game Title: Dragon Boat Race

Developer: Amaibu Studio

Now, the first-round winners will have until October 9th to submit their prototypes. The final winner will be announced on November 6th.

For more information about AirConsole and the In-Car Game Developer Competition, please visit airconsole.com.

About AirConsole

AirConsole is a leading platform for casual multiplayer games. By connecting smartphones as controllers to your screen, AirConsole turns them into gamepads, providing a fun and affordable gaming experience for friends and family. With a wide variety of games available, AirConsole offers entertainment for every occasion and brings people together through the power of play.

