Aircraft Airframe Fuel Systems Market is Estimated to Reach $4.7 Billion in 2023, UAV Segment is Projected to Witness the Highest Growth Over the Next Five Years, Says a New Report From Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Airframe Fuel Systems Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and UAV), by Engine Type (Jet Engine, Turboprop Engine, Helicopter Engine, and UAV Engine), by Component Type (Piping, Inerting Systems, Fuel Pumps, Fuel Valves, Fuel Gauging and Management System, Fuel Tanks, and Others), by Technology Type (Fuel Injection, Pump Feed Technology, and Gravity Feed Technology), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft airframe fuel systems market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Airframe Fuel Systems Market in the Global Aircraft Industry: Highlights

The coming five years for the airframe fuel systems market in the aircraft industry are going to be vigorous with a myriad of opportunities in the entire ecosystem of the market. Most of the players are developing innovative solutions to meet the changing requirements of aircraft OEMs and airlines. It is expected that the industry stakeholders will introduce more innovative solutions in the coming years with respect to enhancing the overall aircraft's fuel efficiency and to upsurge the reliability and veracity of fuel transmission from fuel tanks to engines.

Fuel systems play a vital role in the aircraft industry as they deliver, manage, and control the flow of fuel and its rate from fuel tanks, generally located at the wings or aircraft belly or both, to the engines. Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced lightweight materials in both structural and semi-structural components to reduce the weight of the aircraft. Airframe fuel systems are also not untouched by such dynamics and is experiencing a greater usage of advanced lightweight materials.

The global aircraft airframe fuel systems market is projected to reach an estimated value of US$ 4,743.1 million in 2023. There are a host of factors burgeoning the demand for airframe fuel systems in the aircraft industry. Among all the drivers, the biggest one is an organic growth of aircraft demand. Another major driver is an increased demand for unmanned aerial vehicles. All the major countries, especially the USA, have incessantly been shielding their defense by developing more UAVs to protect themselves in urgency. Mini-UAVs, HALE (High-Altitude Long Endurance), and TUAVs (Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) are likely to gain more shares in the coming years. North America is likely to remain the largest market over the next five years, whereas Asia-Pacific and Europe are likely to be the new growth engines of the segment's market over the next five years.

Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the aircraft airframe fuel systems market during the forecast period. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries, higher demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, and rising aircraft fleet size are key growth drivers of the market. A320 family, B737, B787, and A350XWB would remain the growth engines of the segment's market in the foreseeable future. The UAV segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the next five years, propelled by a rising demand for UAVs across regions.

As per the study, North America is projected to remain the largest aircraft airframe fuel systems market during the forecast period, driven the USA. The region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of large- to small-sized aircraft manufacturers, MRO players, tier players, and raw material suppliers. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for aircraft airframe fuel systems during the same period, driven by high commercial aircraft fleet, indigenous production of commercial and regional aircraft, opening of assembly plants in China by both major commercial aircraft OEMs (Boeing and Airbus), and increasing defense budget.

Eaton Corporation Plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Triumph Group, Zodiac Aerospace., GKN Plc, Honeywell International, Inc. and Meggitt Plc are the key players in the aircraft airframe fuel Systems market. Formation of long-term contracts, the development of lightweight components, and collaboration with customers are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market throughout the globe.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the airframe fuel systems market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aircraft Airframe Fuel Systems Market by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Aircraft Airframe Fuel Systems Market by Engine Type:

Jet Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Turboprop Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Helicopter Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

UAV Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Aircraft Airframe Fuel Systems Market by Component Type:

Piping (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Fuel Tank Inerting Systems (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Fuel Pumps (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Fuel Valves (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Fuel Gauging and Management Systems (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Fuel Tanks (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Aircraft Airframe Fuel Systems Market by Technology Type:

Fuel Injection (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Pump Feed Technology (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Gravity Feed Technology (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Aircraft Airframe Fuel Systems Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the world (Country Analysis: Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

