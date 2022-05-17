Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market - 36% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Increasing Number of Military Aircraft | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Analysis Report by Application (Commercial, Military, and General aviation) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/aircraft-auxiliary-power-unit-market-industry-analysis

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market: Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing number of military aircraft is one of the key drivers supporting the aircraft auxiliary power unit (APU) market growth. In recent times, Asia has been the largest buyer of fighter aircraft owing to countries such as Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines, expanding their aerial fleet in response to the moves by China to assert territorial claims in the South China Sea. India, on the other hand, is engaged in border disputes with Pakistan as well as is concerned about the Chinese attempts that aim to expand Beijing's influence in South Asia. Israel has close ties with the existing Saudi regime, which has led to the deployment of 18 fighter jets in Saudi Arabia in support of the new Crown Prince bin Salman. South Korea raised its defense budget by 7.4% for 2020 as it strives to strengthen self-defense capabilities amid growing security uncertainties. Such increasing investments will drive the aircraft auxiliary power unit (APU) market growth during the forecast period.

However, the development of fuel cells for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is one of the challenges hampering the military aircraft APU market growth. Using APU onboard aircraft releases large amounts of heat and carbon, which has led to the development of alternative powering technologies such as fuel cells. Global Hawk, which is the US Air Force's high-altitude, long-endurance UAV, was selected by a defense analysis institute to determine a fuel cell system onboard aircraft. The breakeven point in the study was to check the viability of using a fuel cell, keeping two parameters in measurement such as the overall reduction in power required from the aircraft engine and the corresponding fuel savings using fuel cells versus the weight added to the aircraft by the fuel cell system. Fuel cells will likely substitute APUs in UAVs and may promise a potential growth in military and commercial aircraft as well. Thus, the development of fuel cells threatens the growth potential of the global military aircraft APU market.

Some of the key Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Players:

The aircraft auxiliary power unit market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as upgrading the existing technologies involved, cost, quality, and reliability to compete in the market.

Aegis Power Systems Inc.

Aerosila

Honeywell International Inc.

Liebherr International AG

Northstar Aerospace

PBS Group AS

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Safran SA

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Military - size, and forecast 2021-2026

General aviation - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 636.5 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.58 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aegis Power Systems Inc., Aerosila, Honeywell International Inc., Liebherr International AG, Northstar Aerospace, PBS Group AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Safran SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

