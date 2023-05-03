Aircraft Band Clamps Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 246.4 Million in 2027, Says Stratview Research

The Aircraft Band Clamps Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2027, to reach US$ 246.4 million in 2027, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Aircraft Band Clamps Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2027 USD 246.4 million Growth (CAGR) 11.4% during 2022-2027 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Trend Period 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 30+ Country Level Market Assessment 15

Segment Insights on Aircraft Band Clamps Market

The global aircraft band clamps market is segmented based on aircraft type, application type, band material type, band clamp type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and general aviation. Commercial segment occupied a market share of more than 55% in 2021 & is expected to be the fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period driven by the expected rebounding of air passenger traffic, reapproval of B737 Max, and projected ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs.

Based on application type - The market is segmented into engines and others. The engine segment remains dominant in the market with more than 90% share in 2021 as it consists of maximum connections of ducts, tubes, and hoses which need to be connected intact to withstand intense temperatures and pressure.

Based on the band material type - The market is segmented as steel/stainless steel, aluminum, titanium, nickel alloys, and others. Steel & stainless steel accounted for a share of more than 50% in 2021 & are projected to remain dominant in the market during the forecast.

Owing to their various benefits over other materials, such as the ability to withstand extreme vibrations, shock, temperature, and pressure. Steel/stainless steel is also cost-effective as compared to titanium and nickel alloys.



Based on the band clamp type - The market is segmented into T-bolt band clamps and V-band clamps. The t-Bolt band clamp occupied a market share of more than 80% in 2021 & is expected to remain the most dominant clamp type during the forecast period.

They are used in a majority of functionalities in the engine and other aircraft applications to hold all types of ducts, tubes, and hoses. It is also cost-effective and inhibits several properties, strengthening the connectivity in extreme temperatures and pressure.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that the North America dominated the market with a share of more than 45% in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

Due to the presence of a large number of OEMs: such as Airbus, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin; tier players,

Raw material suppliers in the region.

Aircraft Band Clamps Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Growing commercial aircraft fleet and increasing demand for new aircraft deliveries.

The lifting of the grounding of the 737 Max and the increase in new aircraft deliveries will contribute to driving the market.

Upcoming aircraft programs like Boeing 777X, COMAC, Aerion AS2, and Bell V-280 Valor.

The increasing demand for air travel has resulted in a rise in aircraft production and maintenance activities. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for aircraft clamps.

Top 9 Companies in Aircraft Band Clamps Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

TransDigm Group Inc. (AdelWiggins and TA Aerospace)

Teconnex Ltd

Voss Industries Inc. (A CAM Company)

Eaton Corporation

Caillau

Ho-Ho Kus . Inc

. Inc J&M Products, Inc.

National Utilities Co./NUCO

Pacmet Aerospace

What Deliverables will You Get in this Report?

