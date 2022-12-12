Aircraft Battery Global Market Report 2022: Reduction in Maintenance and Overall Ownership Cost of Aircraft Batteries to Drive Adoption

Dec 12, 2022, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Battery Market by Offering (Product, Service), Aircraft Type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAV, AAM), Aircraft Technology, End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Application, Power Density, Battery Capacity and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Aircraft Battery Market is projected to grow from USD 381 million in 2022 to USD 723 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
The aviation industry is witnessing major transformations in terms of technological advancements in aircraft models. This has given rise to improvements in the batteries used in aircraft. Increasing developments are being made to make aircraft more electric emission less.
UAV segment to witness largest market share in the forecast period
By Aircraft Type, the UAV segment is expected to growth the highest in the forecast period. UAVs are increasingly being adopted in commercial and defense industries for various applications. UAVs are being used for cargo carrying, surveillance to photography and firefighting. This surge in demand for UAVs driving the demand for the market.
More than 300Wh/kg to witness highest growth in the forecast period.
Based on Power Density, the more than 300 Wh/kg segment is witnessing the highest growth in the forecast period. With the increasing developments in electric aircraft and the need for high power density battery solutions with low weight increasing developments are being made in the more than 300Wh/kg power density batteries for adoption in aviation.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Electrification of Aircraft
- Rising Demand for Advanced Air Mobility Solutions
- Increasing Deliveries of Commercial and Military Aircraft Worldwide
Restraints
- Stringent Aviation Regulations Impacting Supply Chain of Aircraft Batteries
Opportunities
- Advancements in Chemicals and Battery Technologies
- Reduction in Battery Weight
- Reduction in Maintenance and Overall Ownership Cost of Aircraft Batteries
Challenges
- Frequent Replacement Requirement
- Thermal Heat Discharge
- Safeguarding Batteries Against Probable Operational Failures
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Aircraft Battery Market, by Offering
8 Aircraft Battery Market, by Application
9 Aircraft Battery Market, by Aircraft Technology
10 Aircraft Battery Market, by End-user
11 Aircraft Battery Market, by Power Density
12 Aircraft Battery Market, by Battery Capacity
13 Aircraft Battery Market by Aircraft Type
14 Regional Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
