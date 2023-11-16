Aircraft Blind Bolts Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 208.9 Million in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The aircraft blind bolts market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 208.9 million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Aircraft Blind Bolts Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment and analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 208.9 million Growth (CAGR) 8.6% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aircraft Blind Bolts Market

The global aircraft blind bolts market is segmented based on aircraft type, application type, material type, blind bolt type, end-user type, and region.

Based on the aircraft type - The aircraft blind bolt market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and general aviation. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period. The expected increase in the production rate of key aircraft programs, such as the A320 and B737, the return in service of the B737Max, the expected entry of new aircraft programs (C919, B777x, and MC-21), and rising aircraft fleet size are key factors driving the demand for the segments' growth.

Based on the application type - The market is segmented into airframe, control surfaces, interior, engine, and others. Airframe is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing application type in the market during the forecast period. The airframe is the largest structure in the aircraft, where blind bolts are used in a wide array of applications, including wings and fuselage, leading to its dominance in the market.

Based on the material type - The market is segmented into titanium, aluminum, steel, and others. Titanium is expected to remain the most dominant material type in the market during the forecast period and is also expected to witness the highest growth during the same period. There has been an incessant replacement of steel and other heavy metal-based blind bolts with titanium blind bolts, owing to their excellent performance at a relatively low weight.

Based on the blind-bolt type - The market is segmented into drive-nut bolts and pull-type bolts. Drive-nut bolt is expected to remain the dominant blind bolt type in the market during the forecast period, driven by their advantages such as accessibility, installation efficiency, vibration resistance, weight savings, load-bearing capacity, and versatility.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for Aircraft Blind Bolts during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

- The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, blind bolt suppliers, and end-users.

- All the major blind bolt manufacturers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the OEMs to be the partners for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth in the market during the forecast period, The highest growth of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus; the increasing procurement of military aircraft owing to the rising defense budget; and the upcoming indigenous aircraft (C919).

Aircraft Blind Bolts Market Drivers

Some of the key reasons that are propelling the growth of the market include-

Organic growth of the aircraft industry coupled with an increase in the production rates of the key aircraft programs, including the A320neo, B737 Max, A220, B787, and A350XWB.

The introduction of new aircraft programs (C919, MC-21, B777x, etc.).

An increase in the preference for blind fasteners over traditional fasteners.

The development of lightweight and corrosion-resistant blind bolts.

Rising global aircraft fleet size.

Top 5 Companies in the Aircraft Blind Bolts Market?

The market is highly concentrated, with the presence of some regional and global players. The development of lightweight and durable blind bolts and the execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the landscape. The following are the key players in the aircraft blind bolt market:

TriMas Corporation

Howmet Aerospace, Inc.

Stanley Black and Decker, Inc.

and Decker, Inc. Precision Castparts Corp.

LISI Aerospace

