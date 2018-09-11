Aircraft Brackets Market is Projected to Reach $240 Million in 2023, Aluminum Brackets Likely to Remain Dominant in the Near Future, Says a New Report Published by Stratview Research

DETROIT, September 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Brackets Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Application Type (Fuselage, Wings, Control Surfaces, and Others), by Bracket Type (Class A, Class B, and Class C), by Material Type (Aluminum, Steel, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft brackets market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Aircraft Brackets Market: Highlights

Brackets are essentially supported structures that are used to attach two different components while supporting one over the other. In an aircraft, these brackets are used on a wide range of applications, such as landing gears, fuselage airframe assembly, wings assembly, engine mounts, fuel tanks, and electrical wire installations. Aircraft brackets are of three types: Class A, Class B, and Class C, which are attached according to the application structure. These brackets strengthen the joints of two different parts one over another.

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft brackets market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 239.9 million in 2023. Increasing global commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, increasing share of wide-body aircraft in the total commercial aircraft deliveries, rising commercial aircraft fleet size, increasing demand for lightweight brackets, and increasing demand for 3D-printed brackets are the major factors that are burgeoning the demand for brackets in the aircraft industry. North America and Europe are the biggest demand generators with a combined share of more than two-third of the total market.

Commercial aircraft is likely to remain the most dominant and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of key programs, such as B737 and A320 family, to support rising passenger traffic; market entry of new players, such as COMAC; and the introduction of fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs, such as B737 max and A320neo, are the major factors driving the demand for brackets in the commercial aircraft segment.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample of the Report

Based on the application type, fuselage is likely to remain the most dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. It is the biggest application in an aircraft and requires brackets in large quantities. For instance, there are several components and parts, such as airframe assembly, where brackets are used. Control surfaces are likely to be the fastest growing application segment during the same period.

Aluminum brackets are likely to remain the most dominant material type being used in the market during the forecast period, driven by its high compatibility with aluminum parts, its non-ferrous properties, excellent strength-to-weight ratio, and high conductivity. Other materials which basically include composites and metal-alloys are also expected to witness healthy growth rates over the next five years, owing to an increasing penetration of composite materials in the aerospace industry and a growing acceptance of 3D printed brackets.

In terms of the bracket type, class B brackets are likely to remain the most dominant and fastest growing segment of the market during the forecast period. They are removable and can be attached to class A brackets or directly to the structure. Further, there is also a huge demand for class B brackets at the aftermarket level, owing to the fact that they are replaced during periodic maintenance of aircraft in case of any damage.

North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft brackets during the forecast period. Presence of major OEMs, tire players, bracket manufacturers, and raw material suppliers are primarily driving the demand for brackets in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the market during the same period, owing to an increasing presence of major aircraft OEMs in the region, market entry of new players, and increasing commercial aircraft fleet size to meet rising passenger traffic.

Major bracket manufacturing companies are Triumph Group Inc., Arconic Inc., Premium Aerotec, Precision Castparts Corp., Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corporation, AIM Aerospace Inc., Daher Socata SAS, Denroy Plastics Ltd., Spirit Aerosystems Inc., and Stroco Manufacturing Inc. New product development and formation of long-term supply agreements are some of the most common strategies adopted by the major players to remain competitive in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies brackets market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

By Application Type

Fuselage (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Control Surfaces (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

By Bracket Type

Class A (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class B (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class C (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

By Material Type

Aluminum Brackets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Steel Brackets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Brackets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

By End-User Type

OE (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

By Region

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: The Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other related market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Global Aircraft Seals Market by Aircraft Type, by Application Type, by Motion Type, by Function Type, by Material Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market by Aircraft Type, by Application Type, by Fastener Type, by Material Type, by End-User Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

SOURCE Stratview Research