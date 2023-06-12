DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Braking System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Aircraft Type (Fixed wing, Rotary Wing), By Actuation (Power Brake, Boosted Brake, Independent Brake), By End User, By Distribution, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global aircraft braking system market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate to 2028 on account of increasing air traffic and a surge in operations in the commercial aviation industry.

The demand for aircraft braking systems is rising across the globe due to an increment in aircraft deliveries and a substantial fleet of commercial and regional aircraft. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, the entire value chain of the aviation industry was shaken.

Despite being a very small percentage of the aircraft industry, the aircraft brake system replacement market was severely impacted. Many companies delayed their product deliveries, and travel restrictions by many countries in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific resulted in delays in collaboration and partnerships.

However, the airline sector showed signs of recovery, with domestic air traffic returning at the fastest rate and international air travel following its path as economies throughout the world gradually began to recover from the lockdown during the epidemic.



Increasing Commercial Aircraft Activities



The commercial aircraft industry is divided into two segments passenger aircraft and cargo aircraft. The commercial segment of the market presently holds the highest share, and it is anticipated that throughout the projected period, it will grow at a faster pace. To accommodate the rising passenger traffic around the world, there has been a rise in aircraft orders and deliveries. This change is promoting the use of new braking technology, which has less weight, better performance, and is also simple to maintain.

Additionally, this raises the demand for aircraft braking systems. Modern commercial aircraft operating systems like the B737 Max, A320 Neo, and B777x are gradually replacing conventional steel-based braking systems with advanced carbon fiber ones over the course of the forecasted time due to several advantages such as better life, robust performance, weight reduction, and lower fuel consumption. This trend in commercial aircraft technology will be a major factor in supporting the global aircraft braking system market growth.



Emerging New Technologies



Traditional braking system requires a complicated system that runs from an aircraft engine-driven pump (EDP) to brake actuators, adding weight to the aircraft and perhaps resulting in significant vibration and leakage issues.

Many industries have designed and adopted self-powered brake systems to increase the dependability and safety of modern electrified aircraft. With new cutting-edge technology, the braking system can handle harsh settings and reduce material degradation due to corrosion.

In addition, many organizations are investing in R&D to make lighter and more efficient aircraft braking systems. Overall, this results in the growing demand for braking in upcoming years.



Strict regulations and quality of products



The aerospace industry strictly maintains its regulation and quality standards pertaining to passengers and aircraft safety. According to regulations, each braking system must be approved under aviation industry regulations.

Therefore, aircraft braking companies need to design new products as per the requirements and utmost safety. Such regulations limit the growth of the aircraft braking system market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Aircraft Braking system Market.

Safran S.A.

Aviation Products Systems Inc.

Beringer Aero

Collins Aerospace

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc.

Honeywell International

Matco Mfg.

Mcfarlane Aviation Inc.

Rapco Inc.

Report Scope:



Global Aircraft Braking System Market, By Aircraft Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Global Aircraft Braking System Market, By Actuation:

Power Brake

Boosted Brake

Independent Brake

Global Aircraft Braking System Market, End User:

Commercial

Military

General Aviation

Global Aircraft Braking System Market, By Distribution:

OEM

Replacement

Global Aircraft Braking System Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS

Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Poland

Netherland

Norway

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

