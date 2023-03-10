Aircraft braking systems market size to grow by USD 1,551.82 million from 2022 to 2027: Development of electric brake systems to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aircraft braking systems market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,551.82 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7%. The development of electric brake systems is a key trend in the market. Many aerospace companies have integrated electrical systems, such as electric brakes, to replace conventional technologies in aircraft. Electric brakes are easier to install and maintain than conventional brakes. In addition, electric brakes can send real-time data using smart sensors, which can help pilots measure carbon disk wear. The environment-friendly production and use of electric brakes make them more popular. In addition, electric brakes are manufactured without using toxic chemicals such as cadmium, chromium, beryllium, and asbestos. The use of an advanced electromechanical braking system can also improve dispatch reliability and overall durability. Such developments will fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Aircraft braking systems market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape –

The global aircraft braking systems market is fragmented. A few prominent vendors that offer aircraft braking systems in the market are Advent Aircraft Systems Inc., Aviation Products Systems Inc., BERINGER AERO, Crane Co., GOLDfren USA, Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jay Em Aerospace Inc., Matco Aircraft Landing Systems, McFarlane Aviation Inc., Meggitt Plc, Moog Inc., NMG Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corp., RAPCO Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Sonex LLC, Tactair Fluid Controls Inc., and The Carlyle Johnson Machine Co. LLC and others.

The growth of vendors depends on several factors, such as market conditions of new aircraft procurements, government initiatives, and focus on the global availability of their products. They can also increase profitability by adopting efficient production techniques. The demand for highly efficient aircraft has increased R&D activities in the manufacturing of aircraft braking systems. Therefore, the global aircraft braking systems market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings -

Advent Aircraft Systems Inc. - The company offers aircraft braking systems for Eclipse 500, Beechcraft King Air B200, and Pilatus PC-12.

The company offers aircraft braking systems for Eclipse 500, Beechcraft King Air B200, and Pilatus PC-12. Aviation Products Systems Inc. - The company offers aircraft braking systems such as technical standards, single pieces, and tight tolerances.

The company offers aircraft braking systems such as technical standards, single pieces, and tight tolerances. BERINGER AERO - The company offers aircraft braking systems for ultralights, gliders, and amphibians.

Aircraft braking systems market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation) and component (power brake, independent brake, and boosted brake).

The commercial aviation segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Commercial aircraft transport passengers and commercial cargo. They are classified into narrow-body, wide-body, and regional aircraft. Factors such as the increasing preference for air travel are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global aircraft braking systems market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global aircraft braking systems market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The highly evolved aviation infrastructure and a large affluent middle-class population are driving the growth of the market in the region. North America has mature markets, such as the US and Canada , which have developed advanced aircraft braking systems.

Aircraft braking systems market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The adoption of smart sensor technologies is driving the market growth. Maintaining proper pressure within a tire can help prevent accidents. This can also help airlines save costs by improving fuel economy and reducing downtime. An unexpected rise in temperature can cause brake malfunction and wear and tear. Hence, monitoring tire and brake temperature and pressure is essential. For instance, the integrated Tire and Brake Monitoring System (TBMS) developed by Crane Aerospace and Electronics combines the function of a tire pressure monitoring unit and a brake temperature monitoring unit (BTMU). Such factors will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high production cost is challenging the market growth. The development of new braking systems requires significant R&D. Therefore, rigorous testing and documentation should be carried out to get the desired results. Delays in braking system deliveries can lead to an overall shortfall in demand and supply. Such factors will have a negative impact on the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this aircraft braking systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aircraft braking systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aircraft braking systems market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aircraft braking systems market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft braking systems market vendors

The aircraft engines market in Americas is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 7,573.11 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (turbofan, turboprop, turboshaft, and piston) and application (commercial aircraft, business jet, and military aircraft).

The aircraft micro turbine engines market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,136.05 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (general aviation, commercial aviation, military aviation, and advanced air mobility), end-user (propulsion and auxiliary power), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Aircraft Braking Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,551.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.76 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Advent Aircraft Systems Inc., Aviation Products Systems Inc., BERINGER AERO, Crane Co., GOLDfren USA, Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jay Em Aerospace Inc., Matco Aircraft Landing Systems, McFarlane Aviation Inc., Meggitt Plc, Moog Inc., NMG Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corp., RAPCO Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Sonex LLC, Tactair Fluid Controls Inc., and The Carlyle Johnson Machine Co. LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

