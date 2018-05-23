Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market is Projected to Reach $1.9 Billion in 2023, Carbon Composites to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period, Says a New Report Published by Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aircraft), by Application Type (Floor Panels, Sidewall Panels, Ceiling Panels, Stowage Bins, Galleys, Lavatories, Seating, Ducts, and Others), by Composite Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, and Others), by Process Type (Sandwich Construction, Compression Molding, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft cabin interior composites market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market: Highlights

Aircraft cabin is one of the most discussed subjects of the airline industry today as airlines' requirement for aesthetically pleasing, compact, and innovative aircraft cabin interiors show no signs of abating. Low-cost carriers are demanding an aircraft that has a maximum space for seating to generate more revenues per journey, whereas, premium airlines targeting high-end customers would like to offer extraordinary passengers' comfort to give an excellent customer delight.

Aircraft cabin interiors have witnessed an impactful, significant evolvement over the past five decades in which composite materials have a disruptive journey and played a pivotal role in upgrading the overall cabin interiors. All the major tier-II player are working closely with the aircraft OEMs to develop advanced lightweight interior systems that offer excellent aesthetics and aid carriers to improve the overall customer's experience. Composite materials are the perennial choice in fabricating structural parts of those systems as the materials not only offer the advantages of being light in weight and high strength-to-weight ratio but also improve the overall cabin aesthetics.

The global aircraft cabin interior composites market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 1,891.1 million in 2023. Organic growth of the aircraft industry is the primary driver of the sustainable demand for composites in aircraft cabin interiors. An expected healthy CAGR of 4.7% in air passenger traffic during 2017-2036 will chiefly drive the demand for commercial aircraft. This factor will create a sustainable demand for composite parts for cabin interiors globally in the foreseeable future. Excellent track record of composites in the aerospace industry offering numerous advantages, cabin upgrade, and safety are the other major drivers boosting the demand for composites in aircraft interiors.

The research's findings suggest that narrow- and wide-body aircraft are likely to remain the growth engines of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of key programs, such as B737, A320 family, B787, and A350XWB; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; introduction of variants of existing best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 max, A320neo, and B777x; and increasing demand for cabin retrofit of large aircraft fleet are likely to offer a sustainable growth platform for composites in these segments in the coming years.

Based on the composite type, glass fiber composite is likely to remain the most dominant segment of the global aircraft cabin interior composites market over the next five years. Glass fiber composites offer a wide array of advantages including low cost, good product performance, and excellent corrosion resistance, over their rivals including aluminum and metals. Whereas, carbon fiber composite, another considerable segment, is likely to grow highest in the market during the same period, driven by its advantages over glass fiber composites including lighter in weight, higher strength-to-weight ratio, and excellent appearance.

Based on the process type, sandwich construction is the most widely preferred manufacturing process in the market and is likely to remain the most dominant process during the forecast period . It is considered an ideal process for producing flat composite panels for aircraft interiors as well as exteriors. Most of the composite parts for aircraft cabin interiors, such as lavatory and floor panels, are largely made through the sandwich construction process. Compression molding, injection molding, and plaster mandrel are major processes used to fabricate composite parts for aircraft cabin interiors. They also offer sizeable growth opportunities in the coming years.

As per the study, OE sales segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the market during the next five years . Increasing production rates of key programs, such as B737 and A320 family; market entry of new players, such as COMAC; and upcoming aircraft programs are likely to create a strong demand for composites in cabin interiors in the OE segment in the coming years. The aftermarket segment, a relatively smaller segment, is likely to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period, owing to rising aircraft fleet size of commercial aircraft and increasing demand for advanced lightweight cabin interiors, leading to the replacement/retrofit of old cabin interiors with the advanced lightweight interiors.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Report

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, driven by both OE as well as aftermarket segments. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), and rising aircraft fleet size.

Key cabin interior companies are AIM Altitude Limited (AVIC International), B/E Aerospace (Rockwell Collins), Diehl Aerosystems, FACC AG, Jamco Corporation, The Gill Corporation, The Nordam Group, Inc., Triumph Group Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, and Zodiac Aerospace. The key aircraft OEMs are Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, ATR, Embraer, COMAC, Irkut, Sukhoi, Cessna, and Gulfstream.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the cabin interior composites market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, By Aircraft Type

Narrow-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wide-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Very Large Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, By Application Type

Floor Panels (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Sidewall Panels (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ceiling Panels (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Stowage Bins (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Galleys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Lavatories (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Seating (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, By Composites Type

Glass Fiber Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Carbon Fiber Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Other Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, By Process Type

Sandwich Construction (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Compression Molding (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Other Processes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, By End-User Type

OE (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Aircraft Floor Panel Market by Aircraft Type, by Core Material Type, by End-User Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017 - 2022

Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market by Aircraft Type, by Application Type, by Core Material Type, by End-User Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176



SOURCE Stratview Research