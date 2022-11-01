Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Worth $36.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft cabin interiors market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 24.8 billion in 2022 to USD 36.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rise in low cost airlines, increase in Wi-Fi connectivity in aircrafts and increasing upgrades for aircraft cabin interior systems, serve as an opportunity for the market growth up to 2027.

Based on aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the narrow body aircraft type segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2027. Several interior features of narrow body aircrafts such as lighting and stowage bins have been upgraded by several airlines. The increasing number of upgrades of aircraft cabin interiors in narrow body aircrafts coupled with demand for more long haul flights, is expected to lead to significant growth in this market in the coming years.

Based on material, the composites segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the aircraft cabin interiors market during the forecast period.

Based on material, the composites segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the aircraft cabin interiors market from 2022 to 2027. Rise in adoption of composites by aircraft cabin interior manufacturers owing to their durability and weight reduction capabilities, to drive the overall demand in the aircraft cabin interiors market.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the aircraft cabin interiors market during the forecast period.

North America is among the fastest-growing regions for the aircraft cabin interiors market. The US is a major market for aircraft cabin interiors in the region due to its flourished aviation industry. In addition, presence of major commercial aircraft OEMs and demand to install latest cabin interior products in aircrafts are among the crucial factors anticipated to fuel the regional demand for the aircraft cabin interiors.

Major players operating in the aircraft cabin interiors market include Panasonic Avionics Corporation (US), Safran SA (France), Collins Aerospace (US), Gogo Inc. (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US) among others. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

