Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market to Reach $1.74 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Type (Emergency Lighting and Ordinance Signs, Lavatory Lights, Reading & Dome Lights, Specialty Lighting, and Wash Lighting), Fit (Retro Fit and Line-Fit), and Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, and Other Aircrafts): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates. According to the report, the aircraft cabin lighting industry was estimated at $1.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $1.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the estimated period.

Increase in aircraft deliveries, efficient alternatives to existing interior lights, and rise in number of air passengers drive the growth of the global aircraft cabin lighting market. On the other hand, existing backlog of aircraft deliveries and high initial cost restrain the growth to some extent. However, high-end advancement in interior lighting system technology are expected to create an array of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2134

The commercial segment to remain lucrative by 2026-

Based on aircrafts, the commercial segment accounted for nearly half of the total aircraft cabin lighting market share in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. This is because narrow-body aircraft are popular among customers owing to single engine and less fuel consumption, which saves the operating costs. The same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during 2019–2026.

The retro fit segment to dominate during the study period-

Based on fit, the retro fit segment contributed to more than half of the total aircraft cabin lighting market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail throughout 2019–2026. The increasing aftermarket demand for aircraft lighting coupled with surge in need for maintenance and repair of aircrafts drive the growth of the segment. The line fit segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.2% till 2026. This is attributed to increase in demand from airline operators for new commercial aircrafts and rise in production of aircrafts from aircraft manufacturers.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2134

Europe, followed by North America, generated the major share in 2018-

Based on geography, Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the total aircraft cabin lighting market. Growth in air traffic and increasing use of aircrafts for military applications drive the growth of the market in the region. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% through 2019–2026. Rise in air travel and aircraft deliveries, increase in demand for very large as well as wide body aircrafts, and surge in focus on enhancing air travel for passengers have worked as the major factors drive the market in this region.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Cobham PLC.

Devore Aviation Corporation of America

Geltronix Aviation Light

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG.

Luminator Technology Group

United Technologies Corporation

Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc.

Safran

STG Aerospace

Astronics Corporation

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Industry Reports:

Aircraft Lighting Systems Market Application and Future Forecast by 2023

Navigation Lighting Market Application and Future Forecast by 2026

UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Statistics 2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research