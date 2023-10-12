Aircraft Closed-Die Forging Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 22 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research.

The Aircraft Closed Die-Forging Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.0% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 22 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the aircraft closed-die forging market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 22 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 7.0% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aircraft Closed-Die Forging Market

The aircraft closed-die forging market is segmented based on aircraft type, application type, component type, material type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type- Stratview Research has first segmented the aircraft closed-die forging market-based on aircraft type: commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopter, military aircraft, and general aviation. Commercial aircraft is expected to dominate the aircraft closed-die forging market in the coming years. The demand for these components is being driven by factors such as rebounding air passenger traffic pushing an increase in the production rate of key aircraft programs, new market entrants like COMAC and Irkut, the introduction of new fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs, and growing aircraft fleet sizes. Boeing and Airbus anticipated the deliveries of more than 40,000 aircraft in the next twenty years, supporting sustainable growth in the long term.

Based on application type- The aircraft closed-die forging market is segmented into airframe and engine. The engine is expected to lead the aircraft closed-die forging market during the forecast period. Engines for every aircraft type require a wide range of high-performance components that can withstand extreme operating conditions. Closed die forging is commonly used in manufacturing engine components due to its ability to produce parts with high strength, excellent fatigue resistance, and dimensional accuracy. Engine components, such as turbine disks, compressor blades, shafts, and connecting rods, are produced through closed-die forging. Further, the key engine manufacturers are setting targets to increase their production of engines in the future, which will lead to a boost in the demand for closed-die forged products for engines.

Based on material type- The market is segmented into nickel, titanium, stainless steel, aluminum, and others. Nickel is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The unique properties of nickel-based alloys and their ability to meet stringent performance standards make them essential to producing critical components. Nickel-based alloys are suitable for crucial parts in aviation engines and airframes because they have exceptional high-temperature strength, corrosion resistance, and mechanical qualities.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the most dominant region for aircraft closed-die forging market during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

North America is home to several major OEMs and tier players, including Boeing, and numerous engine manufacturers such as General Electric and Pratt & Whitney.

is home to several major OEMs and tier players, including Boeing, and numerous engine manufacturers such as General Electric and Pratt & Whitney. These companies have a substantial demand for closed-die forged parts for a series of aircraft and engine applications.

These industry leaders' presence contributes to North America's dominance in the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the long-term scenario.

Aircraft Closed-Die Forging Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Growing aircraft fleets with a high focus on modernization, and advancements in the manufacturing process.

Growing commercial aviation, and modernization programs for military aircraft.

Top Companies in the Aircraft Closed-Die Forging Market?

The market is highly populated, with the presence of several regional and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the aircraft closed-die forging market. Achieving operational efficiency and cost optimization are among the important focus areas of the manufacturers.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Forgital Group

ATI Inc.

Doncasters Group

Voestalpine BÖHLER Aerospace GmbH & Co KG

Aubert & Duval SAS

Otto Fuchs KG

Howmet Aerospace

