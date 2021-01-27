Aircraft Communication System Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 3.3 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Communication System Market by Platform Type (Military Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, and Government Aircraft), by Aircraft Type (Manned Aircraft and Unmanned Aircraft), by Sub-Platform Type (Civil Manned {Large Aircraft, Light Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, and Helicopter}, Military Manned {Fighter Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, and Helicopter}, and UAV {HALE, MALE, Tactical, Small Tactical, and Nano/Micro/Mini}), by Application Type (Civil Manned {Voice, Datalink, and Emergency}, Military Manned {Voice/Data, Emergency, and Sensor Data}, and UAV {Voice, C2 Datalink, and Sensor Data Downlink}), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis: 2021-2026.

Aircraft Communication System Market: Highlights

Aircraft operation hugely depends on efficient communication from aircraft to ground, aircraft to aircraft, and ground to aircraft. All aerial vehicles including helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles need an efficient communication system to operate flawlessly. A basic communication system involves the transmission and reception of voice and/or data in the form of electromagnetic waves. Communication is carried out in several frequencies allocated by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). This spectrum of frequencies ranges from 30 kHz to 30,000 kHz and is divided into bands for convenience.

Aircraft communication systems account for ~20% share of the total avionics' equipment market. With increasing ACARS volume and rapidly evolving customer needs, there have been ceaseless developments in the communication systems market ranging from wireless communication equipment to surging use of data link and SATCOM-based communications.

Though the market efficiently dodged the B737max grounding debacle in 2019, the rapid spread of pandemic in 2020 hit the market like a bolt out of the blue, bringing in sudden changes in the business, disconcerting the entire industry. The aircraft communication systems market recorded a massive downturn of -25% YoY in 2020, wrecking the hopes of another successful year in 2020.

Nevertheless, the long-term scenario still seems lucrative, backed by strong industry fundamentals coupled with the stakeholders' unmatched ability to strive through the crisis. The aircraft communication systems market is likely to follow suit, moving parallelly with the industry's rebound, experiencing a gradual recovery in demand from 2021 onwards, translating to sales of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2026.

As commercial aircraft faces a momentary hurdle due to the pandemic, the military aircraft segment is likely to remain relatively stable. However, early signs of healing are visible – The lift of FAA's B737max grounding order (Nov. 2020) and Airbus' highest delivery figures (Oct. 2020) since before the onset of the pandemic. The commercial aircraft segment to fuel the market in the long-term, logging the fastest recovery, owing to strong order backlogs of 12,498 (Airbus: 7,377 and Boeing: 5,121) aircraft as of October 2020.

Based on the aircraft type, manned aircraft is expected to remain the dominant segment in the market, whereas unmanned aircraft to heal at a faster pace during the forecast period. Several new policies and procedures by the FAA are underway to address and accommodate the growing need for unmanned aircraft into civil aerospace, creating a pool of opportunities within the unmanned aircraft segment in the long run.

With the strong presence of leading players, North America and Europe are expected to hold the largest chunk of the market during the forecast period. The USA is likely to assert an undeniable dominance globally. Asia-Pacific is expected to take the fastest path towards healing, with the highest long-term CAGR, rapidly moving uphill in the long-term. Other key factors likely to cause a stir in the region's market are the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China and the upcoming indigenous aircraft program (C919). India to be the new growth engine, actively developing policies to welcome companies willing to move from China.

The aircraft communication systems market was highly concentrated in 2019 with the top five players capturing a massive chunk of the market. Major companies are performing mergers & acquisitions to quickly gain a larger chunk of the market as well as to tap the growing opportunities in this briskly expanding market. A few of the significant movements in the market were the acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC (2017) for US$ 30 Bn and take-over of Cobham plc. by Advent Inc. in 2020.

The supply chain of this market comprises component suppliers, service suppliers, system suppliers, aircraft OEMs, airline companies, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. Key players in the market are Honeywell International, Inc., Cobham plc., Collins Aerospace (Rockwell Collins), L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Thales Group. Rapid advancements in the communication systems and infrastructure, coupled with a continuous drive towards betterment and high-performance solutions have been the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global aircraft communication system market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Communication Systems Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Platform Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Government Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Communication Systems Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Aircraft Type

Manned Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Unmanned Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Communication Systems Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Sub-Platform Type

Civil Manned Aircraft

(Sub-Platform Type Analysis: Large Aircraft, Light Aircraft, Very Light Aircraft, and Helicopter)



(Application Type Analysis: Voice, Datalink, and Emergency)

Military Manned Aircraft

(Sub-Platform Type Analysis: Fighter Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, and Helicopter)



(Application Type Analysis: Voice/Data, Emergency, and Sensor Data)

UAV

(Sub-Platform Type Analysis: HALE, MALE, Tactical, Small Tactical, and Nano/Micro/Mini)



(Application Type Analysis: Voice, C2 Datalink, and Sensor Data Downlink)

Aircraft Communication Systems Market Size, Share & Forecast, by End-User

OE (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Communication Systems Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , The UAE, Saudi Arabia , and Others)

