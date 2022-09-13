Aircraft Communication System Market worth $12.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft Communication System Market is projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2022 to USD 12.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for Iris SATCOM and data links such as L-DACS to meet the need of various types of aircraft communications is driven by the rising demand for internet protocol (IP) based broadband. Additionally, it is also anticipated that during the forecast period, the use of commercial off the shelf technology in aircraft communication systems would boost the markets growth globally.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108393837

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Communication System Market"

257 – Tables

67 – Figures

285 – Pages

The eVTOL/eSTOL segment is projected to lead the aircraft communication system market during the forecast period.

The eVTOL/eSTOL segment is projected to lead the aircraft communication system market during the forecast period based on platform. The increased research in wireless communications for eVTOL/eSTOL is driving the growth of this segment.

The SATCOM segment is projected to lead the aircraft communication system market during the forecast period.

Based on Connectivity, the SATCOM segment of the aircraft communication system market is expected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period. Need for better connectivity between aircraft and ground stations and need for uninterrupted satellite communication to drive the SATCOM segment in aircraft communication system market

The Transponders segment is projected to have the largest share in the aircraft communication system market in 2022.

The transponders segment of the aircraft communication system market is expected to have the largest share in 2022. Need for better communication during emergency situations the transponders segment in the aircraft communication system is growing.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=108393837

North America is projected to have the largest share during the forecasted period.

The aircraft communication system market in North America is accounted to have largest share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to increased growth of air passenger traffic leading to increase in number of new aircraft deliveries and due to presence of leading aircraft communication system manufacturers.

Major companies profiled in the aircraft communication system market report are L3Harris Technologies (US), Thales Group (France), Collins Aerospace (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), and Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=108393837

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Solution (Products and Services), Platform (Portable, Land Mobile, Land Fixed, Airborne, Maritime), Technology (SOTM/COTM, SOTP), Vertical, Connectivity, Frequency, and Region (2021-2026)

SATCOM on the Move Market by Platform (Land, Airborne, Maritime), Vertical (Government & Defense, Commercial), Frequency(C Band, L,&S Band, X Band, Ka Band, Ku Band, VHF/UHF Band, EHF/SHF Band, Multi Band, Q Band), and Region (2021-2026)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aircraft-communication-system-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aircraft-communication-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets