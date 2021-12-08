Aircraft Composite Control Surfaces Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 4.1 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Composite Control Surfaces Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber Composites and Glass Fiber Composites), by Resin Type (Epoxy Composite and Other Composites), by Type (Primary Control Surfaces [Ailerons, Rudders, Elevators] and Secondary Control Surfaces [Spoilers, Flaps and Air brakes]), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft composite control surfaces market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate the growth strategies.

Aircraft Composite Control Surfaces Market: Highlights

Aircraft control surfaces are aerodynamic devices that are used to adjust and control the flight altitude of the aircraft. The development of an effective set of aircraft control surfaces is the major focus of the aviation industry. Aircraft control surfaces are of two types: primary and secondary control surfaces. Primary control surfaces are the most important ones, airplanes rely on them during take-offs and landings. Secondary flight control surfaces are supplemental devices that assist in the aforementioned flight processes.

Over the last four decades, the use of composite materials in aerostructures has increased remarkably. Among material types (aluminum, stainless steel, and composites) which are used to manufacture control surfaces, composite is the dominant one with more than three-fourths' share in the overall aircraft control surfaces market.

The aerospace industry experienced a hurdle in 2019, such as the grounding of B737Max across regions, which put a halt to the industry's rapid growth. The sudden outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 further exacerbated industry challenges. The aircraft composite control surfaces market could not escape from the pandemic's wrath, suffered a debilitating loss of over 31% in 2020. However, the aircraft industry is on its way to healing, which is quite apparent in recent events, a similar impact is likely to be felt in the market for aircraft composite control surfaces, which is likely to experience a promising CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026 to reach 4.1 billion by 2026.

Click Here and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/2225/aircraft-composite-control-surfaces-market.html

Based on the fiber type, carbon fiber is expected to remain the most preferred material for fabricating control surface parts in the foreseen future. Lightweight, high strength, smooth finish, stiffness and rigidity, good resistance to fatigue and fire, and low coefficient of thermal expansion are some key properties of carbon fibers, making them the preferred fiber type for aircraft control surfaces.

Based on the resin type, epoxy is a predominantly used resin type and holds a giant share of the market. Epoxy is preferably used with carbon fiber to fabricate composite parts for high-performance applications. Epoxy is not only used to fabricate composite control surface parts but also to fabricate other crucial aerospace composite parts. Thermoplastics, such as PPS and PEEK, are also gaining some traction in the market, especially in rudder and elevators. These thermoplastic composite parts are excessively used in assembly parts such as cleats and clips.

Based on the type, the aircraft composite control surfaces market is segmented as primary control surfaces (ailerons, rudders, and elevators), and secondary control surfaces (spoilers, flaps, and air brakes)]. Aileron is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing control surface type during the forecast period. Ailerons are important control surface used in pairs to control roll about the longitudinal axis. Flap is likely to remain the second-dominant segment till 2026. It has its importance at the time of take-off and landing. It generates more lift at a slower airspeed which enables the aircraft to fly at a greatly reduced speed with a lower risk of stalling.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Exclusive Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2225/aircraft-composite-control-surfaces-market.html#form

In terms of regions, North America is expected to maintain its vanguard in the market during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, composite aircraft control surface suppliers, and airlines. Asia-Pacific will witness the highest growth during the forecast period with China, Japan, and India being the major markets in the region.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, composite aircraft control surface manufacturers, tier players, aircraft OEMs, and airline companies. Following are the key players in the aircraft composite control surfaces market.

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

FACC AG

Triumph Group Inc.

GKN Aerospace (A Melrose Company)

Boeing Aerostructures Australia

Aernnova Aerospace S.A.

Harbin Hafei Airbus Composite Manufacturing Centre

CTRM (CTRM Aerocomposites Sdn Bhd)

Turkish Aerospace

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global aircraft composite control surfaces market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Composite Control Surfaces Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Composite Control Surfaces Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Glass Fiber Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Composite Control Surfaces Market, Size, Share & Forecast, by Resin Type

Epoxy Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Composite Control Surfaces Market, Size, Share & Forecast, by Type

Primary Control Surfaces

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Product-Type Analysis: Ailerons, Rudders, and Elevators)

Secondary Control Surfaces

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Product-Type Analysis: Flaps, Spoilers, and Air brakes)

Aircraft Composite Control Surfaces Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Saudi Arabia , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Aerospace-Defense.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research, and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

Stratview Research has launched 'Composights', an online portal which offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Direct: +1-313-307-4176





SOURCE Stratview Research