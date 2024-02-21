Aircraft De-Icing Market: 58% of Market Growth is Expected in North America between 2023-2028- Market size, share, and growth report 2028

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft de-icing market size is expected to grow by USD 1.17 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period. North America is expected to drive 58% of market growth by 2028, according to Technavio analysts. The region boasts a mature market due to its leading airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and component suppliers. With renowned players throughout the supply chain, North America facilitates robust aircraft and de-icing equipment manufacturing activities. Major airlines are increasingly opting for next-generation aircraft, as seen with a recent agreement for 50 A321XLR and 100 A320neo family aircraft. Such procurement initiatives present substantial opportunities for aircraft de-icing providers. Effective ice removal is crucial for ensuring optimal performance and uptime for airline operations. These factors collectively propel market expansion in North America throughout the forecast period. View a Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft De-Icing Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 1.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 5.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France

The market is segmented by Product (De-icing systems, Deicer trucks, and De-icing chemicals and fluids), End-user (Commercial and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

A significant element fueling the expansion of the worldwide aircraft de-icing industry is the increasing purchase of new aircraft. Aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are investing in capacity expansion due to increased demand for aircraft, particularly in APAC. To enhance their local and regional client bases, Boeing and Airbus have both been growing their respective manufacturing and assembly facilities in China. With the anticipated rise in the purchase of new aircraft, there will be a similar rise in the need for aviation de-icing fluids and equipment.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the aircraft de-icing market: Accessible Technologies Inc., Aero Mag, Aero Sense, AIRCRAFT DEICING INC., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., General Atomics, Global Ground Support LLC, Ground Support Specialist, Inland Group of Companies LLC, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kilfrost Group Plc, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mallaghan GA Inc., Proviron Industries NV, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., and Vestergaard Co.

Aircraft De-Icing Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.46% YOY growth in 2024.

The increased focus on building centralized de-icing facilities (CDFs) is an emerging market trend. The high initial and operating costs hamper market growth.

The commercial segment is significant during the forecast period. De-icing is the process of removing snow, ice, or frost from aircraft surfaces before takeoff. This process uses de-icing chemicals and fluids such as acetate- and formate-based de-icers to ensure that aircraft surfaces are free of any buildup of ice, which can interfere with airflow and disrupt safe takeoff. Due to the post-pandemic recovery in the aviation industry, this segment experiences rapid growth. Various major aircraft OEMs have initiated the revamping of their existing production facilities to ensure scheduled deliveries of aircraft. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period. Request a FREE Sample

