Aircraft De-Icing Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft de-icing market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,038.55 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.55%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the need for aircraft by equipment manufacturers, the increase in the number of air passengers, and the need for certification to ensure safety and airworthiness.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft De-Icing Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global aircraft de-icing market as a part of the aerospace and defense market, which covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains arms, and ammunition, defense electronics, defense logistics equipment, and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Accessible Technologies Inc., Aero Sense, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dow Inc., General Atomics, Global Ground Support LLC, Inland Technologies, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kilfrost Group Plc, LNT Solutions Ltd., Mallaghan GA Inc., Proviron Industries NV, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Shanghai Cartoon Machinery Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., Vestergaard Co., Vizag Chemical International, and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (commercial and others) and product (de-icing systems, deicer trucks, and de-icing chemicals and fluids).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Commercial:

The commercial segment grew gradually by USD 1,770.13 million between 2017 and 2021. De-Icing is an important process for commercial aircraft before take-off. Various such as Proviron manufacture and supply Type I, II, and IV aircraft de-/anti-icing fluids approved by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

What are the key data covered in the aircraft de-icing market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aircraft de-icing market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the aircraft de-icing market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aircraft de-icing market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft de-icing market vendors

Aircraft De-icing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,038.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled Accessible Technologies Inc., Aero Sense, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dow Inc., General Atomics, Global Ground Support LLC, Inland Technologies, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kilfrost Group Plc, LNT Solutions Ltd., Mallaghan GA Inc., Proviron Industries NV, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Shanghai Cartoon Machinery Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., Vestergaard Co., Vizag Chemical International, and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global aircraft de-icing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.3 De-icing systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Deicer truck - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 De-icing chemicals and fluids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Accessible Technologies Inc.

12.4 Aero Sense

12.5 BASF SE

12.6 Clariant AG

12.7 Dow Inc.

12.8 General Atomics

12.9 Global Ground Support LLC

12.10 Inland Technologies

12.11 John Bean Technologies Corp.

12.12 Kilfrost Group Plc

12.13 LNT Solutions Ltd.

12.14 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

12.15 Textron Inc.

12.16 Tronair Inc.

12.17 Vestergaard Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

