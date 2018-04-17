Aircraft Doors Market Worth 5.22 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Aircraft Doors Market by End User (OEM and Aftermarket), Application (Commercial (NBA, WBA, VLA, RTA, Business Jets) and Military (Transport Aircraft, Helicopter)), Door Type (Passenger, Cargo, Emergency, Access, Landing Gear) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow from USD 3.68 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.22 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. The increase in aircraft deliveries and replacement of existing aircraft doors are key factors projected to drive the growth of the aircraft doors market.

Based on end user, the aftermarket segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The aftermarket end user segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the OEM segment during the forecast period. The growth of the aftermarket segment can be attributed to the increasing need to replace legacy aircraft doors with modern and lightweight aircraft doors.

Based on application, the commercial aviation segment of the aircraft doors market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

Based on application, the commercial aviation segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the military aviation segment during the forecast period. The growth of the commercial aviation segment can be attributed to the rise in commercial aircraft orders, owing to the increasing air passenger traffic, especially in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Based on door type, the passenger doors segment of the aircraft doors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

Based on door type, the aircraft doors market has been segmented into passenger doors, cargo doors, emergency doors, service/access doors, landing gear doors, and others. The increase in the number of passenger doors for commercial aircraft is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the passenger doors segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for aircraft doors during the forecast period.

The aircraft doors market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increase in aircraft production in countries, such as India and China. The rise in commercial aircraft deliveries is projected to drive the demand for aerospace components, such as aircraft doors, in the Asia Pacific region.

Key players operating in the aircraft doors market include Airbus Helicopters (France), Latecoere (France), Saab (Sweden), Elbit Systems (Israel), Triumph Group (US), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan). These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

