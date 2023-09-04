Aircraft Ejection Seats Market size is set to grow by USD 71.31 million from 2022 to 2027 | APAC to contribute 34% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft ejection seats market size is estimated to grow by USD 71.31 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.17%, however, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is Europe. The increased military spending, rising geopolitical tensions, and the growing need for military aircraft to support a wide range of military operations are the major driving factors. The market is mainly driven by countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Russia in Europe. These countries have strong armies and need large numbers of military aircraft. Therefore, the European aircraft ejection seat market is propelled by an increasing number of airports, rising air traffic, and increasing demand for new aircraft which in turn drive the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Ejection Seats Market 2023-2027

Aircraft Ejection Seats Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Combat aircraft and Training aircraft), type (Single seat and Twin seat), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the combat aircraft segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, the combat aircraft segment held the largest market share and is projected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. Combat planes are a vital tool for all the military in the world. In addition, with the growing threat of terrorism, as well as policy tensions between states, emphasis has been moving to fleet modernization through the replacement of obsolete aircraft with new advanced combat aircraft. The development and purchase of fifth-generation fighter aircraft are anticipated to increase and the growth of the combat aircraft segment in the global aircraft ejector seat market will be driven by the increase in the purchase of combat aircraft.

Aircraft Ejection Seats Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for military aircraft globally is notably driving the market growth. The aerospace and defense industry observes a significant trend of increasing demand for military aircraft, driven by geopolitical tensions, security concerns, and counterterrorism operations. The demand for modern military aircraft is fuelled by disputes over territory, regional conflicts, and complex threats, leading to a rise in defense spending. Governments require specialized aircraft that can track and engage targets, gather real-time situational awareness, and support counterterrorism efforts. Therefore, the growing demand for military aircraft, which are the significant aircraft in which aircraft ejection seats are used, is one of the major drivers that is anticipated to drive the growth of the aircraft ejection seats market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market - The growing use of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) training for testing aircraft ejection seats is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth - The technological complexity associated with aircraft ejection seats is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Aircraft Ejection Seats Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aircraft ejection seats market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the aircraft ejection seats market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the aircraft ejection seats market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft ejection seats market companies

Aircraft Ejection Seats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 71.31 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.82 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, EDM Ltd., Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Rostec Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

