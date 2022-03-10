Aircraft Electrical Systems Market to Record 4.38% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | 34% of the growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Aircraft Electrical Systems Market's potential growth difference will be USD 4.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.64%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Europe will register the highest growth rate of 34% among the other regions. France and Germany are the key markets for aircraft electrical systems market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America. Another key region contributing significantly to the growth of the market is North America. The demand resulting from increased global air travel and fleet replacement necessities of aircraft operators will facilitate the aircraft electrical systems market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The aircraft electrical systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product quality, cost, and reliability to compete in the market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the aircraft electrical systems market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global aircraft electrical systems market as a part of the global aerospace & defense market.

Some of the major vendors covered in this report are:

AMETEK Inc.

Amphenol Corp.

Astronics Corp.

B and C Specialty Products Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Crane Aerospace Electronics

EaglePicher Technologies LLC

Electric Power Systems

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Meggitt Plc

Nabtesco Corp.

PBS Aerospace Inc.

Safran SA

Thales Group

TransDigm Group Inc.

HEICO Corp.

Key Segment Highlights

By Platform

Commercial aviation

The commercial aviation segment held the largest aircraft electrical systems market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth of the commercial aviation industry can be attributed to factors such as technological advancement and the increasing preference of consumers for air travel. The global population has witnessed an increase in per capita income on average. Moreover, air travel has become more economical, which has led to increased passenger traffic. Such increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

The commercial aviation segment held the largest aircraft electrical systems market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth of the commercial aviation industry can be attributed to factors such as technological advancement and the increasing preference of consumers for air travel. The global population has witnessed an increase in per capita income on average. Moreover, air travel has become more economical, which has led to increased passenger traffic. Such increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Business and general aviation

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Driver:

Growing Demand for Commercial Aircraft:

Emerging economies across the globe including India and China are focusing on introducing innovative solutions for production of aircrafts. India's civil aviation industry is moving from nascency toward the growth phase and progressing rapidly in aircraft manufacturing. The growth in commercial aircraft production results in subsequent increases in aircraft electrical systems such as engines and other electric components. Thus, the growth in the commercial aircraft segment will increase the application for aircraft electrical systems, which will drive growth in the market in focus during the forecast period.

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Trend:

Technological Innovations:

Technological innovations in aircraft electric systems is another factor supporting the aircraft electrical systems market growth. For instance, in June 2021, Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, announced it has completed a critical design review and started fabrication of a 500-kilowatt electric motor for the Airlander 10 aircraft under a partnership with Hybrid Air Vehicles and the University of Nottingham. Similarly, in 2021, NASA chose two US companies to develop electric propulsion technologies for aircraft, with the aim of introducing this tech to US aviation fleets by 2035. These innovations will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AMETEK Inc., Amphenol Corp., Astronics Corp., B and C Specialty Products Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Carlisle Companies Inc., Collins Aerospace, Crane Aerospace Electronics, EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Electric Power Systems, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt Plc, Nabtesco Corp., PBS Aerospace Inc., Safran SA, Thales Group, TransDigm Group Inc., and HEICO Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

