Aircraft electrification market size to grow by USD 6,170.74 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by technological advancements - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft electrification market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,170.74 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 13.94%. The market is driven by technological advancements. Factors such as the advances in electric motor technology have enabled the development of high-performance electric motors for use in aircraft. Collectively, these technological advances have enabled the development of electric and hybrid-electric aircraft with the range and performance required for commercial aviation, creating new opportunities for more sustainable air travel. These advancements are likely to lead to increased demand for aircraft electrification services, boosting the growth of the global aircraft electrification market during the forecast period. Discover some key insights on the market size and various market dynamics for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Electrification Market 2023-2027

Global Aircraft electrification market – Vendor Analysis

The global aircraft electrification market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors that are competing based on cost, quality, reliability, and other services. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality services. Vendors must focus on a global footprint network, product offerings, investment in research and development (R&D), and a strong client base to gain an edge over their peers. The global economic recovery, R&D, and investments by vendors have opened the room for opportunity for aerospace industry players to compete and grow. Such factors will increase market growth during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the market include:

Aegis Power Systems Inc: The company offers aircraft electrification products such as DC power converters. In addition, the company is involved in supplying AC-DC and DC-DC power supplies for customs and particular applications.

The company offers aircraft electrification products such as DC power converters. In addition, the company is involved in supplying AC-DC and DC-DC power supplies for customs and particular applications. AMETEK Inc.: The company offers aircraft electrification such as DC Brush Starter Generators.

The company offers aircraft electrification such as DC Brush Starter Generators. Astronics Corp.: The company offers aircraft electrification such as CorePower aircraft power conversion systems.

The company offers aircraft electrification such as CorePower aircraft power conversion systems. BAE Systems Plc: The company offers aircraft electrification such as energy management systems.

The company offers aircraft electrification such as energy management systems. Acme Aerospace Inc and Avionic Instruments LLC

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Crane Co.

General Electric Co.

Hartzell Propeller Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lee Air Inc.

magniX

Nabtesco Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

PBS Aerospace Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Aircraft electrification market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on platform (commercial and general, and military), technology (more electric, fully electric, and hybrid electric), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the commercial and general segment will be significant over the forecast period. Factors such as, the growing passenger traffic is positively impacting the development of the segment. The increasing demand for more efficient and eco-friendly aircraft to reduce their carbon footprint is driving the commercial aircraft segment. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global aircraft electrification market.

Europe will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is at the forefront of efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the aviation industry with several initiatives to encourage the development of electric and hybrid electric aircraft. The European aircraft electrification market is expected to experience strong growth due to increasing demand for fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft and increasing adoption of electric and hybrid electric propulsion systems.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and

factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. - Download a Sample

Report

Global Aircraft electrification market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The rising popularity of electric aircraft is a major trend in the global aircraft electrification market. The increasing availability of advanced battery technology is essential to powering electric aircraft, which is driving the demand for electric aircraft. Battery technology has made great strides in recent years, owing to advances in technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and all-solid-state batteries. These batteries are increasingly energy dense, reliable, and affordable, which will make electric aircraft more practical and feasible. Jet engines used in electric aircraft are becoming more popular because they are quieter than regular piston engines. Therefore, commercial airlines around the world are increasingly adopting electric aircraft.

Major challenges –

The high development cost of aircraft electrification is a major challenge for the growth of the global aircraft electrification market. Developing electric aircraft requires new infrastructure, such as charging stations, which increases development costs. Developing and building these infrastructure components can be expensive, especially if there is a lack of existing infrastructure that can be reused. The high development cost of electric aircraft is a major obstacle for new entrants. This is because it requires a large up-front investment that may not be feasible for smaller companies or start-ups. Therefore, all these factors will hinder the growth of the global aircraft electrification market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends analysis, and challenges have a crucial impact on market dynamics,

which, in turn, can impact businesses. Find more key insights in a sample PDF report!

What are the key data covered in this aircraft electrification market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aircraft electrification market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aircraft electrification market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aircraft electrification market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft electrification market vendors

Get instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports that help businesses

boost their growth strategies.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 5.03% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 12.1 million . The market is segmented by technology (hybrid powertrain and all-electric powertrain) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 5.03% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented by technology (hybrid powertrain and all-electric powertrain) and geography ( , , APAC, and , and ). The ultralight aircraft market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2.61 billion . The market is segmented by end-user (civil, commercial, and military) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Aircraft Electrification Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,170.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.6 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acme Aerospace Inc and Avionic Instruments LLC, Aegis Power Systems Inc., AMETEK Inc., Astronics Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Carlisle Companies Inc., Crane Co., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., Hartzell Propeller Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lee Air Inc., magniX, Nabtesco Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., PBS Aerospace Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Thales, and U.S. Technologies Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global aircraft electrification market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global aircraft electrification market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

6.3 Commercial and general aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial and general aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial and general aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial and general aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial and general aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 More electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on More electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on More electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on More electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on More electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Fully electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Fully electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Fully electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Fully electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Fully electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Hybrid electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Hybrid electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hybrid electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Hybrid electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Hybrid electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aegis Power Systems Inc.

Exhibit 115: Aegis Power Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Aegis Power Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Aegis Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 118: AMETEK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Astronics Corp.

Exhibit 122: Astronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Astronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Astronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Astronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 126: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 127: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 128: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

12.7 Crane Co.

Exhibit 130: Crane Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Crane Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Crane Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Crane Co. - Segment focus

12.8 EaglePicher Technologies LLC

Exhibit 134: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 135: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Key offerings

12.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 137: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 140: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Lee Air Inc.

Exhibit 147: Lee Air Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Lee Air Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Lee Air Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 magniX

Exhibit 150: magniX - Overview



Exhibit 151: magniX - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: magniX - Key offerings

12.13 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 153: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 PBS Aerospace Inc.

Exhibit 158: PBS Aerospace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: PBS Aerospace Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: PBS Aerospace Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 161: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Safran SA

Exhibit 166: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 167: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Safran SA - Key news



Exhibit 169: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Safran SA - Segment focus

12.17 Thales

Exhibit 171: Thales - Overview



Exhibit 172: Thales - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Thales - Key news



Exhibit 174: Thales - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Thales - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio