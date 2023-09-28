Aircraft Engine Forging Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 22 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aircraft Engine Forging Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.2% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 22 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the aircraft engine forging market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3521/aircraft-engine-forging-market.html#form

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 22 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 7.2% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 8 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aircraft Engine Forging Market

The Aircraft Engine Forging Market is segmented by aircraft type, process type, component size type, material type, engine type, application type, end-user type, and region.

Based on Aircraft Type- The aircraft engine forging market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and general aviation. Commercial aircraft is expected to be the dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft engine forging market during the forecast period. Commercial aircraft engines require relatively advanced technologies to meet performance, efficiency, and environmental standards. There has been a great use of forging and investment casting in commercial aircraft engines, almost in all sections of engines. A handful of engines (LEAP, GEnx, P&W 1000, Trent XWB, etc.) secure most of the market demand. Despite short-term market fluctuations caused by macro factors, the long-term market demand seems quite favorable to the industry participants.

Based on Process Type- The market is segmented segmented into open-die forging and closed-die forging. The close die is expected to remain the larger as well as the faster-growing process in the aircraft engine forging market during the forecast period. Complex and exceptionally precise components with great strength can be produced using closed-die forging. Closed-die forging is well-suited for manufacturing components such as turbine disks, compressor blades, shafts, and connecting rods. Closed-die forging allows manufacturers to maximize the yield from raw materials, which eventually reduces the overall cost.

Based on Component Size Type- The market is segmented into small components and large components. The large components category is expected to be the dominating one in the market in the years to come. Engine performance and safety depend heavily on large components such as structural parts, compressor rotors, and turbine discs. During use, these parts are exposed to heavy rotational forces, high temperatures, and mechanical stresses.

Based on Material Type- The market is segmented nickel, titanium, stainless steel, aluminum, and others. Nickel is expected to maintain its dominance, whereas titanium is expected to be the fastest-growing material type during the forecast period. Nickel is well suited for the harsh operating conditions of aviation engines; they have outstanding high-temperature strength and creep resistance. Nickel can maintain its mechanical properties at elevated temperatures, which is crucial for components exposed to hot gases and extreme thermal environments. Nickel alloys provide enhanced protection against corrosion, ensuring the longevity and reliability of aircraft engines, and have better electrical conductivity and magnetic properties.

Based on Engine Type- The market is segmented into turbofan, turboprop, turbojet, and turboshaft. The Turbofan engine is expected to be the dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Turbofans are the preferred choice for commercial aviation. Commercial aircraft account for most of the market, which, in turn, increases the dominance of turbofan engines. Turbofans are ideal for commercial aircraft because they maintain a balance between fuel efficiency, thrust, and noise reduction. Nickel-based superalloys are selected in turbofan engines because of their ability to withstand extreme conditions. CFM (Safran/GE JV) delivered 1,136 LEAP engines (certified for A320neo, B737Max, and C919) in 2022 and has set a target to deliver 1,300 engines in 2023, all these factors are going to boost the demand for various forged engine components soon.

To know the attractive segments, click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3521/aircraft-engine-forging-market.html#form

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is likely to remain the most dominant region for the aircraft engine forging market during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

-This region has a robust aerospace industry, with major engine manufacturers and OEMs.

-Companies, such as General Electric, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls-Royce, have significant operations and a strong presence in North America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the long-term scenario.

Aircraft Engine Forging Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- Heavy R&D investments by manufacturers in enhancing the efficiency of combustion engines.

- Exploring electric and hybrid propulsion systems.

- Increasing focus on green engines.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at [email protected]

Top Companies in the Aircraft Engine Forging Market?

The market is fairly populated with the presence of some regional and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the aircraft engine forging market. Companies are focusing on providing exceptional customer service, understanding their customers' needs, and offering customized solutions.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Forgital Group

ATI Inc.

Doncasters Group

Voestalpine BÖHLER Aerospace GmbH & Co KG

Aubert & Duval SAS

Otto Fuchs KG

Howmet Aerospace

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Engine Forging Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. The reliability and insightfulness of the reports enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies to meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include a market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, the voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

Stratview Research



E-mail: [email protected]

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research