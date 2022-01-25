Aircraft Engine Market Size to Grow by USD 57.07 bn | Increase in Aircraft Deliveries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The increase in aircraft deliveries is notably driving the aircraft engine market growth. With the regional airlines using strategies such as introducing low-fare business models, the demand for air travel in the middle-class population is estimated to rise. Moreover, the year-on-year increase in air traffic has encouraged the induction of new aircraft to serve the demand.

Market Challenges

The lack of skilled resources is a key challenge for the aircraft engine market share growth during the forecast period. A large number of resources is required to achieve desired performance on a consistent basis. The lack of skilled human resources organizations is expected to limit the aircraft engine market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download Sample Report Now!

Key Market Segment Analysis:

The aircraft engine market report is segmented by Application (Commercial aviation and Military aviation) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The commercial aviation application segment held the largest aircraft engine market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share by 2026 mainly owing to surge in both general aviation and regular air travel.

Europe will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of one of the most successful aircraft manufacturing industries in Russia. The UK is the leading exporter of aerospace parts and services and accounts for approximately one-third of total exports in Europe. The manufacturing industry for aircraft, engines, and parts in the UK is the second-largest in the world after the US. The technical knowledge of the aerospace industry has progressed in a few European Union (EU) member countries like Italy, France, the UK, Germany, Sweden, and Spain. This will further drive regional growth during the next few years.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

Airbus SE



BMW AG



General Electric Co.



Honeywell International Inc.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.



MTU Aero Engines AG



PowerJet Pressure Cleaning Systems



Pratt and Whitney



Safran SA



Williams International Co. LLC

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key strategic initiatives in a tailor-made report, Speak to Our Analysts

Related Reports:

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market by Technology, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Aircraft Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.83% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 57.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.96 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, BMW AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTU Aero Engines AG, PowerJet Pressure Cleaning Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Safran SA, and Williams International Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio