Aircraft Engine MRO Market Size to Grow by USD 7.47 Bn| Increasing investments in MRO facilities to boost market growth| Technavio

Type - Turbofan and turbojet and turboprop

Geography - APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East , Africa , and South America

Vendor Insights

The Aircraft Engine MRO Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 38 percent of market growth. The aircraft engine MRO market in APAC is dominated by China and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, lower airfares will aid the growth of the aircraft engine MRO market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as US, China, India, Russia, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Aircraft Engine MRO Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The turbofan and turbojet segments will gain considerable market share in aviation engine MRO. The turbojet is the most basic of all aircraft turbine engines, and it is made up of four sections: compressors, combustion chambers, a turbine section, and an exhaust system. Because of its tremendous thrust and fuel efficiency, turbofan engines are used in the majority of modern aircraft. Jet engines, also known as gas turbines, use a fan to draw air into the front of the engine. In their first and second shop visits, second-generation CFM56 engines with retractable wings drove the majority of the recent increase in the turbofan engine MRO industry. During the projection period, these factors will fuel the growth of the turbofan and turbojet segments.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the aviation engine MRO industry is increased investment in MRO facilities. Another industry trend that is driving expansion is the adoption of 3D printing technology. However, one of the challenges impeding the growth of the aviation engine MRO market is the adoption of new technology and equipment.

Customize Your Report

Aircraft Engine MRO Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., Air France-KLM, Ana Holdings Inc., Aviation Technical Services Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, General Electric Co., International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, SIA Engineering Co., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., TAP AIRPORTUGAL, and Turkish Airlines Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

