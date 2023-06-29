Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market size to grow by USD 2,443.36 million from 2022 to 2027; North America is estimated to account for 42% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The aircraft engine nacelle market is estimated to grow by USD 2,443.36 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The manufacturers of aircraft engine components are increasing their production capacity. This will help them support aircraft OEMs to cater to this growing demand, which will drive market growth. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the aircraft engine nacelle market in North America. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2023-2027

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market - Vendor Landscape

The aircraft engine nacelle market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The increasing demand for new-generation, fuel-efficient aircraft is a major driver for the market during the forecast period. Since commercial airlines strive to reduce operating costs and environmental impact, there is a growing interest in more fuel-efficient aircraft. The growing demand for air travel, especially in emerging markets, is also increasing the need for more fuel-efficient aircraft. Also, since passenger numbers continue to grow, airlines are looking to modernize their fleets with new, more efficient aircraft to meet customer demand and remain competitive in the market. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Delays in engine delivery and failure due to technical malfunctions challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. Owing to high costs, the early stages of aircraft engine and component production present significant challenges for aircraft manufacturers. Moreover, aircraft engines consist of numerous parts and components that are sourced from component suppliers. Hence, such factors may hinder the growth of the global aircraft engine nacelle market during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The downsizing of aircraft engine nacelles is an emerging trend shaping the market during the forecast period. The need for lighter weight and improved fuel efficiency drives this trend. The use of advanced materials such as composites and titanium that are both lightweight and strong is a way of downsizing aircraft engine nacelles. Such materials replace traditional materials such as aluminum and steel, which are heavy and less efficient. Similarly, another way includes the use of a more streamlined design. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market - Company Profiles

The aircraft engine nacelle market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Adecco Group AG, Aernnova Aerospace SA, Arkwin Industries Inc., Aviagroup Industries, Barnes Group Inc., Bombardier Inc., Cadence Aerospace LLC, DRB HICOM Berhad, FACC AG, Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Magellan Aerospace Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, MSM aerospace fabricators Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Spirit AeroSystems Inc., The Nordam Group LLC, and Triumph Group Inc.

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market - Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market - Market Segmentation

This aircraft engine nacelle market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (commercial aircraft, business aircraft, and military aircraft), end-user (original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the commercial aircraft segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment of the market is divided further into several sub-segments, namely narrow-body, wide-body, regional jets, and others, based on the size and type of the aircraft, as well as the specific application of the nacelle. Furthermore, technical or production-related delays at these suppliers delay the delivery of engines to aircraft manufacturers. Also, in many situations, engine manufacturing and supply chain delays cause aircraft manufacturers to miss scheduled aircraft deliveries to customers. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The aircraft ejection seats market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 71.31 million. This aircraft ejection seats market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (combat aircraft and training aircraft), type (single seat and twin seat), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for military aircraft globally is notably driving the market growth.

The aircraft evacuation systems market size is expected to increase by USD 821.11 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers aircraft evacuation systems market segmentation by product (evacuation slides, life rafts, and life vests) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The induction of new aircraft into service is one of the major drivers impacting the aircraft evacuation systems market growth.

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,443.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adecco Group AG, Aernnova Aerospace SA, Arkwin Industries Inc., Aviagroup Industries, Barnes Group Inc., Bombardier Inc., Cadence Aerospace LLC, DRB HICOM Berhad, FACC AG, Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Magellan Aerospace Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, MSM aerospace fabricators Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Spirit AeroSystems Inc., The Nordam Group LLC, and Triumph Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

