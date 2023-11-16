Aircraft Engine Seals Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 611.2 Million in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aircraft Engine Seals market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 611.2 million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Aircraft Engine Seals Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment and analysis, and competitive landscape.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 611.2 million Growth (CAGR) 8.3% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Aircraft Engine Seals Market

The global Aircraft Engine Seals market is segmented based on platform type, application type, function type, material type, motion type, end-user type, and region.

Based on the platform type - The aircraft engine seals market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and general aviation. Despite taking a nosedive in 2020, commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Modern engines are getting hotter and require advancements in sealing technologies. These are now being exposed to temperature ranges from -73C to 200C. In 2022, 1,136 LEAP engines were delivered. Moreover, >1600 F414 engines, >1000 F135 engines, and >600 M88 engines have been delivered to date.

Based on the application type - The market is segmented as nacelles, oil & fuel systems, fan blades, combustion & exhaust sections, and others. Owing to the wider application of seals, nacelles dominated the market in 2022. Seals used in nacelles must comply with the ISO 2865 and AC 20-135 standards, requiring them to resist temperatures up to 1,100C for at least 15 minutes. Fire seals are commonly used in nacelles and are among the most challenging application areas of aircraft seals at present.

Based on the function type - The market is segmented into fire seals, conductive & insulative seals, air & fluid handling seals, and others. Fire seals are the most preferred category in the market and are anticipated to maintain their dominance by 2028 too. Key applications are the fuel system, bifurcation panel, core fairing, thrust reverser doors, engine fans, and VBV ducts. In thrust reversers, fire seals are used in electromechanical actuators to control the doors.

Based on the motion type - The market is segmented into static seals and dynamic seals. The dynamic seals segment is expected to remain dominant, as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Dynamic seals are critical for maintaining a balance between mating surfaces, controlling leakage, and reducing friction. Key applications include nacelles, turbines, hydraulics, and actuators.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft engine seals during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and part fabricators.

is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and part fabricators. Most of the engine seals suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of OEMs.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the same period, The highest growth of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for multiple aircraft programs; increasing procurement of military aircraft, owing to the rising defense budget; and upcoming indigenous aircraft, C919.

Aircraft Engine Seals Market Drivers

Some of the key reasons that are propelling the growth of the market include-

Rise in the production rate of key programs (B737 Max, B787, A320neo, and A350XWB).

Entry of programs (B777x, and C919).

A huge fleet of aircraft engines.

Top 5 Companies in the Aircraft Engine Seals Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some noticeable global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the engine seal's market:

Freudenberg Group

Hutchinson SA

Meggitt PLC

TransDigm Group

Trelleborg AB

