Aircraft Engine Seals Market is Projected to be Worth $391.9 Million in 2023, Polymer Based Seal is Likely to Remain the Largest Material Type During the Forecast Period, Says Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Engine Seals Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Application Type (Nacelle, Oil & Fuel system, Fan Blade, Combustion, and Exhaust Section), by Material Type (Polymer Seals, Metal Seals, and Composite Seals), by Motion Type (Static Seals and Dynamic Seals), by Function Type (Fire Seals, Conductive & Insulative Seals, Air & Fluid Handling Seals, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )



This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft engine seals market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aircraft Engine Seals Market: Highlights

Most of the innovations happening in aircraft engines are primarily targeting three areas: more power, more durability, and more efficiency. Almost all the engine systems and their components have had a disruptive journey with significant changes in design, technology, and materials. Seals are also not untouched with such market dynamics and have experienced significant changes in design and material over the period. For instance, development of high-thrust engine favors those seals that can withstand harsh environmental conditions. Furthermore, use of extremely stable oils and lubricants in engine demand seals that do not degrade or deteriorate themselves and protect related components in such hostile circumstances.

As per an indepth study conducted by Stratview Research, the global aircraft engine seals market is projected to grow at a healthy growth over the next five years to reach US$ 391.9 million in 2023. Engine is the most dominant application area of seals in an aircraft and accounts for more than 35% of the total aircraft seals market. Increasing production rates of key aircraft programs, such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB; increasing demand for lightweight aircraft engine seals; growing need for reducing engine maintenance requirements, an increased demand for improving fuel efficiency; and rising global aircraft fleet size are the major factors that are burgeoning the demand for seals in the aircraft engine market.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is expected to remain the growth engine of the global aircraft engine seals market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries to support the rising passenger traffic, introduction of fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, advancement in turboprop engines and propulsion systems, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size across regions are the key factors propelling the demand for engine seals in the segment.

Seals are used in a wide spectrum of engine applications including fan blade, pylon seals, thrust reverser, fan cowls, heat exchanger, bleed air seals, fire seals, air inlet seals, vane grommets elastomeric gaskets, shaft seals, metering units, valves, and filters. Nacelle is expected to remain the most dominant application segment of the aircraft engine seals market during the forecast period.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Report

Based on the material type, polymer seal is likely to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, whereas composite seal is expected to witness the highest growth in the same period. Metals seals, another considerable segment, are being increasingly replaced with polymer and composite seals.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft engine seals during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. Higher growth of aircraft engine seals market in Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support the rising passenger traffic; opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs; increasing procurement of military aircraft, owing to rising defense budget; and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (C919 and MRJ).

Major seal manufacturers for aircraft engines are Hutchinson SA, Trelleborg AB, Meggitt Plc, Esterline Technologies Corporation, and Freudenberg Group. Development of optimized aircraft engine seals, regional expansion, and formation of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the engine seals market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Engine Seals Market, By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Engine Seals Market, By Application Type

Nacelle (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Oil and Fuel System (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fan Blades (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Combustion and Exhaust Section (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Engine Seals Market, By Motion Type

Dynamic Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Static Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Engine Seals Market, By Function Type

Fire Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Conductive and Insulative Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air and Fluid Handling Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Engine Seals Market, By Material Type

Polymer Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Metal Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Engine Seals Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Global Aircraft Seals Market by Aircraft Type, by Application Type, by Motion Type, by Function Type, by Material Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022

Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market by Aircraft Type, by Application Type, by Material Type, by Motion Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.



For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176



SOURCE Stratview Research