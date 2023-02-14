Aircraft engines market size in America will grow by USD 7,573.11 million; Driven by growing urbanization and increasing global passenger traffic - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft engines market size in America is forecast to increase by USD 7,573.11 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.63%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 21,121.66 million. The growth of the market will be driven by growing urbanization and increasing global passenger traffic, high spending on aircraft, and strategic partnership and collaboration. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled America Aircraft Engines Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aero Sport Power, Barnes Group Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Continental Aerospace Technologies, Crane Co., Deltahawk Engines Inc., Franklin Aircraft Engines Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Textron Inc., The Williams Co. Inc., Viking Aircraft Engines, Aeromarine LSA, and Magellan Aerospace Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (turbofan, turboprop, turboshaft, and piston) and application (commercial aircraft, business jet, and military aircraft).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the turbofan segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by the benefits offered by turbofans such as high efficiency, and quiet operations. With the growth in the number of aircraft and rising air traffic, the demand for turbofans will increase during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this aircraft engines market in America report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aircraft engines market in America between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aircraft engines market in America and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aircraft engines market in America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft engines market vendors in America

Aircraft Engines Market In America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7573.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.07 Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of America Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aero Sport Power, Barnes Group Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Continental Aerospace Technologies, Crane Co., Deltahawk Engines Inc., Franklin Aircraft Engines Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Textron Inc., The Williams Co. Inc., Viking Aircraft Engines, Aeromarine LSA, and Magellan Aerospace Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Americas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Americas: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Aircraft engines market in Americas 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Aircraft engines market in Americas 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Turbofan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Turbofan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Turboprop - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Turboprop - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Turboshaft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Turboshaft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Turboshaft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Turboshaft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Turboshaft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Piston - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Piston - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Piston - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Piston - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Piston - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Commercial aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Commercial aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Business jet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Business jet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Business jet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Business jet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Business jet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Chart on Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on Rest of Americas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Rest of Americas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 92: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 93: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 94: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 95: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 96: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 97: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 98: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aero Sport Power

Exhibit 99: Aero Sport Power - Overview



Exhibit 100: Aero Sport Power - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Aero Sport Power - Key offerings

12.4 Aeromarine LSA

Exhibit 102: Aeromarine LSA - Overview



Exhibit 103: Aeromarine LSA - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Aeromarine LSA - Key offerings

12.5 Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

Exhibit 105: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Continental Aerospace Technologies

Exhibit 109: Continental Aerospace Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 110: Continental Aerospace Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Continental Aerospace Technologies - Key offerings

12.7 Deltahawk Engines Inc.

Exhibit 112: Deltahawk Engines Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Deltahawk Engines Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Deltahawk Engines Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Franklin Aircraft Engines Inc.

Exhibit 115: Franklin Aircraft Engines Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Franklin Aircraft Engines Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Franklin Aircraft Engines Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 118: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 121: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 123: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 IHI Corp.

Exhibit 128: IHI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: IHI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: IHI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: IHI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: IHI Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 MTU Aero Engines AG

Exhibit 133: MTU Aero Engines AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: MTU Aero Engines AG - Business segments



Exhibit 135: MTU Aero Engines AG - Key news



Exhibit 136: MTU Aero Engines AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: MTU Aero Engines AG - Segment focus

12.13 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 138: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

Exhibit 143: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 144: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Key news



Exhibit 146: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Segment focus

12.15 Safran SA

Exhibit 148: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Safran SA - Key news



Exhibit 151: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Safran SA - Segment focus

12.16 Textron Inc.

Exhibit 153: Textron Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Textron Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Textron Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Textron Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Textron Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 The Williams Co. Inc.

Exhibit 158: The Williams Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: The Williams Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: The Williams Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: The Williams Co. Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

