Aircraft Fuel Containment Market to Reach $244.7 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Fuel Containment Market by Aircraft Type (Military Aircraft and Civil Aircraft), by System Type (Rotorcraft System and Fixed Wing System), by Component Type (Composite Containment and Flexible Fuel Bladder), by Material Type (Rubber Coated Fabric, Polyurethane and Others), by Containment Type (Self Sealing/Ballistic Resistant/Crash Resistant Bladder, Fuel Bladder and Fuel Tank), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This market report, from Stratview Research, provides a complete analysis of the aircraft fuel containment market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report segments and analyses the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulation of growth strategies.

Aircraft Fuel Containment Market: Highlights

As per an indepth study conducted by Stratview Research, aircraft fuel containment market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 244.7 million in 2024. Increasing aircraft deliveries to support the rising air passenger traffic, rising military expenditure and increasing demand for self-sealing fuel bladders are the major factors that are escalating the demand for fuel containments in the aircraft industry.

The market is marked by a handful of players, who are currently enjoying healthy market shares. These players own extraordinary capabilities in the market, securing their vanguard in the market. The market is registering further consolidation because of a fair number of mergers & acquisitions over a period of time. Major players that hold a large chunk of the market, gained expertise in the market by acquiring core fuel containment manufacturers. For instance, Meggitt gained expertise by acquiring Engineered Fabrics Corporation, which originally gained expertise from Goodyear. Similarly, Amfuel gained expertise from Uniroyal, which originally gained it from US Rubber. In past few years, there has been a series of acquisition including that of the advanced composite business of Cobham plc by Meggitt PLC, acquisition of GKN Aerospace by Melrose Industries, and acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace by Safran SA.

Based on the component type, composite containment is projected to remain the most dominant component type in the market over the next five years. Rubber-coated fabric is the major type of material used in such containments. At the same time, the demand for flexible fuel bladders is largely driven by the military aircraft segment, which generally has such types of fuel containment. Meggitt, Safran SA, and GKN Aerospace are leading players supplying fuel bladders.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as rubber-coated fabric, polyurethane-coated fabrics, and others. Excellent resistance to petroleum fluids and chemicals, superior heat resistance, and high strength-to-weight ratio are some of the key factors that have led to the mass adoption of rubber-coated fabrics in the market. ContiTech and Colmant Coated Fabrics are leading suppliers of rubber-coated fabrics for aircraft fuel containments.

In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft fuel containments during the forecast period, largely driven by massive demand from defense organizations such as U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Asia-Pacific currently represents a relatively small market opportunity; however, is subjected to grow at a handsome rate in the coming years, largely driven by China. China is projected to add an additional growth propulsion engine to the global demand for fuel containments.

Meggitt PLC, Safran SA, GKN Aerospace, Marshall Aerospace, Amfuel, and Floats & Fuel Cell Inc. are key players in the aircraft fuel containment market. Strategic collaborations, formation of long-term contracts, and development of highly efficient and lightweight products are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the fuel containment market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Fuel Containment Market, by Aircraft Type

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Civil Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Fuel Containment Market, by System Type

Rotorcraft System (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fixed Wing System (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Fuel Containment Market, by Component Type

Composite Containment (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Flexible Fuel Bladder (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Fuel Containment Market, by Material Type

Rubber-Coated Fabrics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyurethane-Coated Fabrics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Fuel Containment Market, by Containment Type

Self-Sealing/Crash Resistant Bladder (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fuel Bladder (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fuel Tank (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Fuel Containment Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , Italy , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

